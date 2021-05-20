CUMULUS MEDIA Integrates into DTS AutoStage Ecosystem

CALABASAS, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) a leading audio-first media and entertainment company, today announced the integration of CUMULUS MEDIA’s network of radio stations into the award-winning* DTS AutoStage™ connected car infotainment platform.

DTS AutoStage is the first global hybrid radio platform to be commercialized around the world, supporting operations in 60 countries and currently coming to market in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The DTS AutoStage platform is purpose-built to support radio broadcasters around the world and is currently open and available to all broadcasters at no cost. CUMULUS MEDIA is among the top owners and operators of AM and FM radio stations in the United States and delivers premium content to over a quarter billion people every month through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets.

“ DTS AutoStage is helping elevate radio into the connected car future, while enabling our radio stations to benefit from economies of scale and service simplification,” said Conrad Trautmann, Senior Vice President, Technology, CUMULUS MEDIA. “ DTS AutoStage’s user interface provides our listeners with the most cutting-edge features in the dashboard of any automobile, and now CUMULUS MEDIA’s radio stations can take advantage of them all. The hybrid radio functionality Xperi has built into the DTS AutoStage platform allows our listeners to always hear our programming seamlessly, whether they are receiving us over the air or via our station streams. This essentially makes the coverage area of our radio station’s signals limitless. Having all of CUMULUS MEDIA’s diverse and exciting programming available in this infotainment ecosystem - offering enhanced discovery and a rich and engaging experience that benefits listeners and advertisers alike - is a true leap forward.”

CUMULUS MEDIA’s radio stations’ metadata will be represented in the DTS AutoStage in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem, which increases consumer content engagement with big beautiful artwork, comprehensive artist and album information and imagery, songs, playlists, station logos and more, all while enhancing discovery and personalization of broadcasters’ content. The DTS AutoStage platform also enables continued station listening from local broadcast stations via streams provided by CUMULUS MEDIA when the vehicle drives out of broadcast range and all CUMULUS MEDIA stations will be able to easily manage their services, station information and streams in one place. Participation in the DTS AutoStage platform ensures that all broadcaster metadata is protected and is compliant with local privacy and copyright obligations.

“ We are so pleased to be able to visually enhance the listening and discovery experience of CUMULUS MEDIA’s robust portfolio of content through DTS AutoStage’s dashboard of the future,” said Joe D’Angelo, Xperi senior vice president, business development, broadcast. “ This is a win for vehicle owners, the majority of whom want radio as the anchor of their media diet1, as they will have access to CUMULUS MEDIA’s fantastic content through our visually-rich, immersive, in-vehicle listening experience. And it is a big win for broadcasters, who gain easy and rapid content integration and management that ensures security, reliability and editorial control.”

The partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA continues DTS AutoStage’s momentum as it expands into mass market vehicles globally. Among the content partnerships DTS AutoStage already has with major broadcast groups and aggregators around the world are BBC, Bauer, Global Radio, NPO, Audacy, Beasley, Cox Media, Commercial Radio Australia, radiko, FM World, SWR and many others.

In addition to the DTS AutoStage platform, Xperi’s automotive technologies include DTS AutoSense and HD Radio technologies, designed to improve the in-vehicle experience. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. HD Radio, available now in more than 75 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide.

* DTS AutoStage was a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards and won Silver Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoStage, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS)

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

