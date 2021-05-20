GigNet Signs Agreement With Secrets Puerto Aventuras Resort to Provide Broadband and Managed Services for an All-Inclusive Experience

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Cancun through the Tulum Hotel Zone announced today that it is providing broadband for fast and reliable Internet to the Secrets Puerto Aventuras Resort.

Secrets Puerto Aventuras Resort is an AM Resorts hotel. AM Resorts is a collection of luxury hotels in different tourist destinations with sun-drenched beaches, elegant accommodations, world-class spa facilities, gourmet restaurants, unlimited premium drinks, and many other amenities.

The charming and secluded village of Puerto Aventuras is the haven for Secrets Puerto Aventuras Resort. It is the ideal place to escape the daily routine and enjoy a variety of activities, including a walk on a beautiful beach, a ride on a luxurious yacht, a relaxing and rejuvenating spa experience and excellent gourmet food. The village of Puerto Aventuras features an advanced optical fiber network built and operated by GigNet.

"Our guests are demanding faster and more reliable internet, especially since the onset of the pandemic. People are looking for ways to divide their time between vacation, relaxation, school, and work while traveling. We need to make sure we meet the demands of the next generation traveler, and this requires an Internet service that exceeds their expectations," said Jorge Macari, Developer of Secrets Puerto Aventuras Resort. "GigNet is using their own capital for the project and is implementing a custom-made optical fiber network to meet our current and future connectivity needs, supported by the region's newest and most advanced network."

"Travelers depend on the Internet more than ever, and we are happy to give the guests at Secrets Puerto Aventuras the opportunity to experience world-class connectivity, even in secluded and serene areas like Puerto Aventuras," said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. "We will provide our GigNet service at Secrets Puerto Aventuras Resort for fast and reliable digital services that allows guests to share their experience with their loved ones and simultaneously use apps, Zoom calls, Netflix streaming, PlayStation games, and other online and cloud platforms."

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.