Paragard IUD Linked to Breakage, Serious Surgeries to Remove Pieces, Reports A Case for Women

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thousands of women have filed lawsuits against the manufacturers of Paragard, the only non-hormonal IUD on the market, after being forced to undergo serious surgeries such as hysteroscopies, hysterectomies, laparoscopies or laparoptomies to remove broken pieces of the device, reports A Case for Women. According to the lawsuits, the device can break either before or during removal and the pieces can become embedded in a woman’s organs. The only option to remove the pieces is surgery.

The lawsuit alleges the Paragard device has manufacturing and design defects that promote breakage. Additionally, the product’s labeling doesn’t adequately warn about the risk of breakage.

“It’s hard to believe that even in 2021, women must be forced to choose between controlling their reproductive functions or their own health,” said Susan Knape, founder of A Case for Women. “So many women were led to believe Paragard was a safe alternative. However, there is now evidence that the device may have a serious defect that is causing dangerous health problems for women. And in many instances, robbing them of their choice to have children.”

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to the manufacturers of Paragard, stating that the device’s TV ads did not adequately warn women about the potential risks.

At this time, there is not a recall for Paragard and the device is still on the market. By filing lawsuits, women hope to bring attention to the serious defects with Paragard and force the manufacturer to make the product safer.

