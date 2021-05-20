American Water Contributes $250,000 to Camden’s LUCY Outreach to Support Local Youth

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today a $250,000 donation in support of LUCY Outreach’s capital campaign to build a new youth activity center in Camden, N.J.

“American Water is extremely proud to work with an inspiring organization like LUCY Outreach,” said Walter Lynch, President & CEO of American Water. “Our partnership with LUCY Outreach reflects our long-term commitment to make the communities we serve stronger, and we are excited to help them expand their programs to positively impact youth across the City of Camden.”

LUCY Outreach, a Camden-based nonprofit organization, offers multi-lingual, culturally responsive services to low-income Camden County youth and young adults ages 7-28, and their families.

The new LUCY Outreach Center will be a state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot building adjacent to LUCY Outreach’s current home at 3201 Federal Street in Camden. The building will substantially expand the organization’s capacity to serve youth, and dramatically increase the positive impact on the lives of Camden’s young people.

“The overwhelming support and partnership from American Water has been beyond impactful for the youth and families that LUCY Outreach serves,” said Kristin Prinn, Executive Director and Founder of LUCY Outreach. “American Water continues to demonstrate what it means to ‘show up’ for its community, and to roll up their sleeves and tackle challenges with its nonprofit partners, not for them, and how seamlessly communities and the private sector can work together through a collaborative partnership that benefits and engages both the local residents and employees within their workplace community.”

This donation is the latest in a history of partnership between the local nonprofit and American Water. Since moving its headquarters to the Camden waterfront in 2018, American Water employees have volunteered countless hours, including days of service, tutoring and mentorship for afterschool & college and career programs, donating clothes for a career closet, preparing meals for evening programming, donating “wish list” items for college freshmen dorm rooms, board and committee membership, and even starting a Halloween candy donation at the youth center.

In November 2020, American Water and New Jersey American Water donated $25,000 to LUCY Outreach to help the organization bounce back after a late October robbery halted their youth bicycle program. The partnership has also been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the Faces of Philanthropy for making a difference in the greater Philadelphia region.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.