RepHresh™, the #1 Gynecologist Recommended Brand, Introduces Dr. Jackie Walters as RepHresh™ Women’s Health and Wellness Expert

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RepHresh™, the #1 gynecologist-trusted and recommended brand*, proudly introduces board-certified Obstetrics & Gynecologist, Dr. Jacqueline Walters (a.k.a. “Dr. Jackie”), as a RepHresh™ Women’s Health and Wellness Expert. Dr. Jackie will help ensure women have the facts about vaginal health, so they can be empowered to speak openly and honestly with their health care provider and confidently take control of their health.

“We are delighted to work with Dr. Jackie, as she is a well-respected and renowned OB/GYN who aligns with the essence of the RepHresh™ mission to ensure all women are given accurate information about their vaginal health,” says Eileen Hsu, Director of Marketing for RepHresh™. “We admire her passion and advocacy for women’s health and through our ongoing partnership, we can reach more women with clinically-backed, doctor-recommended, vaginal health resources and solutions available to them.”

Dr. Jackie is an award-winning OB/GYN, philanthropist, women’s health advocate, author, and TV star. At Comprehensive Women’s OB/GYN, with locations in Duluth and Dunwoody, Georgia, Dr. Jackie is a practicing OB/GYN that supports a judgement-free, open environment for her patients to feel comfortable asking her all questions and concerns about their vaginal health, a critical aspect of care, both preventative and to solve any issues they bring to the appointment.

Dr. Jackie delves into all aspects of women’s health and wellness, and offers the tools to be self-aware, self-confident, and knowledgeable about vaginal health in her feminine health book, The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care, and her newly launched Dr. Jackie's Point of V podcast. She also stars on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” where viewers can observe her vibrant personality and learn from her expertise. The two-time breast cancer survivor founded the 50 Shades of Pink Foundation that is dedicated to nurturing the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of those living with breast cancer.

The brand’s latest campaign with Dr. Jackie aims to inspire all women about the power of being informed about their vaginal health and the importance of owning one’s Vaginal IQ, or “VQ” to make the best health decisions for themselves. According to RepHresh™ and Dr. Jackie, a good VQ is essential in understanding how to handle confusing symptoms and navigate the intricacies of vaginal health with less fear and more confidence. As Dr. Jackie points out in her book, not everyone is having the twenty-first century conversations about sex and vaginal health that she wishes they were, and that changes now as she partners with RepHresh™ to shift the narrative.

RepHresh™ offers a variety of over-the-counter products with clinically tested ingredients to help women take control of their vaginal health. RepHresh™ Odor Eliminating Vaginal Gel is clinically shown to maintain vaginal pH and eliminate odor caused by unbalanced pH for up to three days. The once-daily, oral vaginal probiotic supplement, RepHresh™ Pro-B™, contains the strains of probiotic lactobacillus (L. rhamnosus GR-1 and L. reuteri RC-14) clinically shown to promote vaginal health by balancing pH, yeast and bacteria**. The RepHresh™ Cooling Relief Spray relieves external vaginal itch and neutralizes odor on-the-go with hydrocortisone, and a soothing aloe & chamomile formula.

For more information about RepHresh™ products, visit www.RepHresh.com.

*HCP survey April 2021: Among gynecologists who recommend within the vaginal odor eliminating gel category.

** These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the RepHresh™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.