U.S. Bank Joins Deluxe for Season Six of Small Business Revolution Reality Series

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, today announced that U.S. Bank will return to provide financial expertise and advice to selected businesses for season six of the company’s acclaimed reality show, Small Business Revolution.

Deluxe and U.S. Bank have enjoyed a long-term business relationship, expanded with the Small Business Revolution, starting in season four as a sponsor, and continuing in season five with direct financial advice for business owners. For season six, U.S. Bank experts are helping the featured small businesses in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

This year, Branch Manager and U.S. Bank Vice President, Nadine Seivert will serve as the in-episode financial expert. With nearly 15 years at U.S. Bank, Seivert brings extensive experience working to strengthen small business customers. Her financial expertise is an invaluable addition to the business expertise Deluxe provides each season.

“I am excited to have U.S. Bank join us again to offer their financial expertise to the amazing business owners we’re working with,” said Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe Chief Brand and Content Officer, and the creator and co-host of the series. “Nadine has an incredible personal passion for entrepreneurship and professionally brings a breadth and depth of experience working with small businesses. She is the perfect addition to the team.”

In addition to her extensive experience in the financial sector at U.S. Bank, Seivert also brings an incredible personal experience to the show. The daughter of refugees from Vietnam, her family moved to the U.S. in search of the American dream. When they arrived in the U.S., her parents became entrepreneurs, instilling in Seivert at a young age how to run a business, learning leadership, customer service and entrepreneurial skills.

“Small businesses are a cornerstone of a strong economy, and I have witnessed firsthand the life-changing opportunities they can help create for families and communities,” said Seivert. “I am incredibly honored to join the Small Business Revolution team and work alongside the Twin Cities businesses selected for the upcoming season.”

The sixth season of Small Business Revolution began filming in mid-April. Along with the professionals from Deluxe and U.S. Bank, Brinkman is joined by retired NBA star, TNT commentator and entrepreneur Baron Davis as co-host.

To learn more about the Small Business Revolution and to watch previous seasons of the show, visit www.sbr.org, HULU or Prime Video.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.