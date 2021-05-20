Avtex OneView Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avtex, a TTEC Digital company, announced today its new software product, OneView, which allows agents to service customers on Genesys Cloud channels embedded directly into Salesforce. It is now available on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

OneView’s integration reduces keystrokes to improve operational performance and empowering contact centers to deliver better business results. Combined with dynamic screen pops, automated tasks, and integrated data, agents have all the information they need all in a single location, creating a better agent experience, shorter handle times, increased first-call resolution rates, higher customer and agent satisfaction and lower expenses.

“I am excited to add OneView to Avtex’s listing of applications in the Genesys AppFoundry and the benefits it will bring to customers,” says Rob Church, Head of Innovation at Avtex. “By combining two industry-leading platforms – Genesys Cloud and Salesforce – OneView enables contact center teams to drive better business results by optimizing their agent performance.”

OneView’s embedded controls and automated processes can help increase interaction quality by enabling agents with a deeper customer focus as well as through better process guidance. It can also help business teams improve operational performance by providing them with access to more data for decision making and reducing the time to train agents.

“At Avtex we invest in innovation with the goal of creating an exceptional customer experience at every touch point,” says Bryce Gibson, Chief Business Officer at Avtex. “This is the next generation of integration software which is built upon our years of experience. I am excited to add OneView to the Avtex portfolio of products that allow companies to put greater focus on the customer and the fuel to take their customer experience to the next level.”

As a Premium App on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their OneView’s subscription included on their Genesys invoice therefore simplifying vendor management. To learn more about OneView’s specific features and benefits or to set up a no-risk free trial, visit the Genesys AppFoundry.

About Avtex

Avtex, a TTEC Digital company, is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.