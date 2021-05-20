Gecina pre-lets the Montrouge Porte Sud building to Edenred France for 12,000 sq.m

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a new lease with Edenred France for a firm nine-year period for the entire Montrouge Porte Sud building located at the gateway to Paris, close to Porte d'Orléans. The building, which is currently being redeveloped, will offer around 12,000 sq.m, where Edenred France will be able to set up its teams from autumn 2024.

While waiting for this future building to be delivered, Edenred France has renewed the lease for its current premises in Colombus, a Gecina building on Boulevard Gabriel Péri in Malakoff (Hauts-de-Seine).

The signing of these two leases is aligned with Gecina’s commitment to supporting its clients with their development, illustrating its YouFirst approach.

The Montrouge Porte Sud project will involve redeveloping an existing building and adding timber-frame extensions. With around 1,400 sq.m of gardens and 1,800 sq.m of landscaped terraces, it is targeting the following labels and certification: HQE Excellent, LEED Gold, BBCA low-carbon building, WELL Gold, BiodiverCity and Wiredscore.

The pre-letting of Montrouge Porte Sud highlights the search for outstanding buildings by users where they can develop their strategies. With this transaction, Gecina is continuing to improve the pre-letting of its development pipeline, reflecting the gradual normalization of the rental markets. Alongside this, talks are already at an advanced stage for other projects that are currently being developed.

“We are delighted to sign this lease, which represents a new step forward with our long-term relationship with the Edenred Group, which we have already welcomed in our Be Issy building in Issy-Les-Moulineaux and Colombus in Malakoff. It also shows the quality of Gecina's portfolio and project pipeline, driving value creation”, confirms Valérie Britay, Deputy CEO in charge of Gecina’s Office Division.

“I am delighted to have signed this agreement with Gecina, our trusted, long-term partner. This new building located at the gateway to Paris is fully aligned with our strategy to provide the best working conditions for our teams. In line with our Group’s purpose - Enrich connections. For good. - we have chosen a building that is targeting the highest environmental certification standards, for the good of our teams, as well as the world around us. We are committed to improving quality of life, preserving the environment and creating value responsibly”, confirms Vianney du Parc, Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

