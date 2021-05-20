The Sun Bus and Epiphany Dermatology: Offering FREE Skin Cancer Screenings and Education Throughout Texas

The Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Epiphany Dermatology are proud to bring you The Sun Bus, a mobile clinic and classroom that offers skin cancer awareness, sun safety education, and FREE skin cancer screenings.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation are hitting the road this summer to provide FREE skin cancer screenings and sun-safety education to individuals throughout North and Central Texas in over 15 Epiphany Dermatology markets!

Since its inception, Epiphany Dermatology has been on a mission to increase access to exceptional dermatologic care and this partnership with The Sun Bus helps accomplish this mission.

The Sun Bus, a community project originally launched in Colorado to provide FREE skin screenings, skin cancer awareness, and sun safety education, is now expanding its services to the state of Texas through its partnership with Epiphany Dermatology.

A mobile classroom & clinic that has the flexibility to hyper-target select audiences, The Sun Bus comes to you with some of the finest board-certified dermatologists in Texas. It is the brainchild of Karen Nern, MD, Colorado Melanoma Foundation board member and Market Medical Director for Epiphany Dermatology in the state of Colorado.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 4,600 Texans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2021. Due to Texas’ location in the sun belt and its warm temperatures and sunshine throughout the year, the odds of getting skin cancer are increased. If you are concerned about a spot on your skin and would like to visit The Sun Bus for a FREE screening, please check out our calendar of events to find a location and time that is most convenient for you.

To find out where the Sun Bus will be this summer and for more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, you can visit https://www.thesunbus.org/ .