SpotOn Named the Preferred Technology Partner of the Georgia Restaurant Association

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpotOn, a leader in fully-integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, was announced today as the preferred technology partner of the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA). SpotOn will provide the GRA’s members with insight into the latest advances to help restaurants run more smoothly and grow more quickly.

As restaurants return to full capacity operations, restaurant owners and operators are adapting to changing consumer demands. According to Hospitality Technology’s survey of restaurant operators, nearly half of all restaurants expect to increase their IT budgets in 2021. SpotOn offers restaurant management technology with five-star service for restaurants of all sizes, including fast casual, fine dining, bars and nightlife. SpotOn provides restaurants with robust hardware and software to streamline operations, including a lightning-fast point-of-sale, reservations, online ordering, marketing tools and a digital loyalty program to drive repeat visits.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen restaurants invest in new technology to not only survive, but thrive, using SpotOn to drive revenue throughout dining room closures and capacity restrictions,” said Doron Friedman, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. “Now that vaccines are widely available and consumers are eager to dine out, we’re helping restaurants adapt to changing consumer behaviors with solutions like SpotOn Serve handhelds to streamline operations and built in loyalty programs to keep customers coming back more often—all to help drive efficiency and revenue while enhancing the digital and in-person guest experience.”

“Having the opportunity to offer our members access to SpotOn’s leading restaurant technology and industry insight is crucial at this moment in time for the industry,” stated Karen Bremer, CAE, President and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. “This is one more step forward in our commitment to helping Georgia restaurants as they reopen their doors and safely return to full operation.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has worked alongside restaurants and small businesses to help them stay open, operating, and to prepare them for the future. From rolling out commission-free online ordering at breakneck speed to hiring additional staff and releasing 400+ product innovations in 2020, SpotOn has continued to invest in their clients' success. The company also waived $1.5M in software fees, assisted in PPP loan applications, and introduced low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital. Most recently, SpotOn partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration to help their clients gain easier access to federal aid through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

About SpotOn

SpotOn powers small- and midsize businesses (SMBs) with the digital tools they need to run and grow their business. The software and payments platform, coupled with a hands-on service model, offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, appointment scheduling, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has employees and offices around the world, including San Francisco, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About Georgia Restaurant Association

The GRA’s mission is to serve as the voice for Georgia’s Restaurants in Advocacy, Education and Awareness. From large chains to start-ups, the GRA helps make Georgia a better place for restaurants to do business and helps make restaurants better for Georgia. For more information, please visit garestaurants.org.