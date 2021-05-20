Keystone expands its agent community in Virginia with Moncure Insurance Agency

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continues its expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region by bringing Moncure Insurance Agency, Inc. of Blackstone and Crewe into its agent community.

“Moncure is another perfect fit for Keystone’s community,” said Cheryl Brooks, state vice president for Virginia. “This partnership will provide resources that strengthen their agency while allowing them to remain independent.”

“We’re really excited to be a part of Keystone. Having access to more carriers and vendors will allow our agency to grow,” added Shirley Wilkins, Moncure’s business manager. “We look forward to the camaraderie of our fellow agents in the community.”

About Moncure Insurance Agency, Inc. – The business started in 1932 as Bagby Insurance Agency and the name was later changed by new owner, Eustace C. Moncure. In 1966, W. Irby Moncure, Jr., CLU, left John Hancock Life Insurance Company and joined his uncle in the business, which is now located at 203 South Main Street in Blackstone. Irby’s daughter, Shirley Moncure Wilkins, CPCU, joined the firm in 1981 after graduating from University of Richmond’s E. Claiborne Robins School of Business. Shirley handles the life & health division and is Business Manager. David Lee Wilkins, CIC, joined the firm in 1984 and is the President.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.