WellNet Healthcare Recruits Top Industry Talent During Major Growth Mode

Our mission is to do whatever it takes – at the right pace – to lower the cost of healthcare for companies and their people. Working collaboratively with business leaders to ensure that care is accessible and easy to understand, we never waver from our laser-focused approach of Crawl, Walk, Run to control the uncontrollable.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, WellNet Healthcare – the national healthcare management firm building and optimizing smarter self-funded health plans for companies and their people – announces four strategic hires to help accelerate key growth initiatives for the organization.

Megan Chiarello, Vice President of Marketing – Megan joins the team with over a decade of experience in the employer healthcare and benefits technology space. With a deep passion for B2B marketing and strengthening broker relationships, Megan’s previous leadership role at benefitsCONNECT supported a $23m company acquisition in 2016.

Roger Vandenboogaard, Vice President of Client Service – Roger has led operational teams across multiple industries to exceed retention goals and increase profitability. As a leader in the benefits client experience, Roger managed marquis, Enterprise relationships for Maestro Health during its $155m acquisition by AXA group.

Jack Graham, Vice President of Business Development, Midwest – Jack joins WellNet with nearly three decades of sales level and self-funding benefits experience. Well-versed in group health, life, stop-loss coverage and PPOs for companies up to 30,000 employees, Jack led mid-west sales efforts at CoreSource and KEY Benefit Administrators to drive new business, build client rapport and create strategic partnerships in the industry.

Roy Pasquarette, Vice President of Business Development, Midwest – Roy delivers high-performing sales experience to WellNet as the number one national business development executive at EyeMed, the nation’s fastest growing vision benefits company in the U.S. Prior to EyeMed, Roy spent a decade partnering with brokers and advisors at United Healthcare implementing strategic solutions in the employee benefit space.

“WellNet is on the bleeding-edge. We’re experiencing rapid growth within the organization – from product optimization to account management expansion – and investing in the talent to carry out our strategic vision,” said Keith Lemer, CEO of WellNet Healthcare.

“Our team is constantly working to exceed the evolving needs of our employer groups, their members and advisers. It’s imperative we find executive leadership with the expertise, passion and drive to carry out this mission. Too often, there is a focus only on the structural cost-savings that self-funding provides, but it’s so much more than that.”

The expansion of the leadership team is on the heels of a robust quarter at WellNet, the addition of Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Earle in June 2020 and the release of WellNet+ – a turbo-charged, self-funded solution with 20+ performance optimizers for precision accuracy. Leveraging aligned incentives, a proprietary toolkit analysis Blade, triple-aim advocacy and turn-key packages, businesses are saving 10% to 40% on healthcare costs – at their own pace – to reinvest back into their workforce.

To launch WellNet+, hundreds of advisers and industry experts joined a virtual Watch Party where attendees engaged with a high-energy trailer, previewed success stories of million-dollar cost-savings outcomes and participated in a live Q&A with product experts.

To explore a self-funded plan built for more savings and better outcomes, visit https://wellnet.com/wellnet-plus/

WellNet builds and optimizes smarter self-funded health plans for companies across the nation with 100 to 5,000 employees. Taking risk and leveraging our patented technology stack, we fix the unaffordable healthcare mess with ongoing education, stronger advocacy, and aligned incentives to combat the vested interests of traditional health insurance carriers. Our unique ability is doing whatever it takes – at the right pace – with our Crawl, Walk, Run approach to lower the cost of healthcare and improve the experience for companies and their people.

