CyberLink Partners with ACE Biotek Integrate Facial Recognition into Temperature Screening System to Achieve a 0.5 seconds of Access Control

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced a partnership with ACE Biotek, by integrating its FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, providing a quick, fully automated solution to control access and check-in personnel, in addition to verifying proper mask wearing and measuring body temperature when required, to maintain a safe environment inside business, medical and other facilities.

With COVID-19 still active and to be better prepared for another potential pandemic, organizations around the world are turning to technology to identify cost effective solutions to automate access control and health screening measures at their facilities. Performing these tasks manually is error prone and costly. And bottlenecks are likely during busy periods, adding social distancing challenges.

ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System (TC-800) is designed to perform frictionless access control and health checkpoints across industries, including medical and office facilities, primary targets for the company. By integrating infrared cameras and CyberLink’s FaceMe® engine, TC-800 brings together all the necessary features to verify identity with or without mask, detect mask-wearing compliance, and measure body temperature, all in a half-second, making the process almost invisible to users. Launched earlier this year, the system is already deployed and delivering positive results for customers in the US and Taiwan. For example, in a tech company with over 5,000 employees, TC-800 has replaced timeclocks to record employees’ attendance, removing queues at busy hours while adding all the system’s access control and health screening features, automating tasks otherwise largely performed manually. Benefits were immediate, from labor cost savings and attendance improvements, to much tighter access controls and the assurance of a safer work environment.

“As parts of the world are re-opening to a new normal and others are still actively fighting COVID-19, facial recognition can play a central role in enabling automated, frictionless security, access control and health screening solutions that are critical in both cases,” said Mei Guu, senior VP of CyberLink. “With its comprehensive support of IoT hardware, optimized across operating systems, FaceMe® integrates seamlessly into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, enabling contactless access control, time and attendance, and health measurement solution to businesses and medical facilities.“

CyberLink’s FaceMe® engine is ranked as one of the most accurate facial recognition technologies in the world by the renowned National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), listed top 6 in both 1:1 and 1:N tests. With the comprehensive support for operating systems, including Windows, Linux (Ubuntu, RedHat, CentOS), JetPack (Jetson), iOS and Android, and the optimization for CPU, GPU, SoC, APU, and VPUs, FaceMe® provide a flexible solution to enable facial recognition across a wide range of IoT/AIoT devices.

“Wallie Screen is a fully-integrated solution verify identity, monitor access, record time attendance and perform health screening, all within a half-second,” said Jason Chou, Director of Medical Solution of ACE Biotek. “By partnering with CyberLink, ACE Biotek integrates a world-class, highly accurate facial recognition and mask detection engine into its Wallie Screen system, addressing a fast-growing need for frictionless security, health and safety solutions that emerged with COVID-19 and is even more prevalent as parts of the world is reopening.”

ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen AI Rapid Temperature Screening System is equipped with real-time infrared body temperature and identity recognition. Additionally, Wallie Screen can also automatically detect whether the face is wearing a mask. It is equipped with cross-platform real-time remote monitoring, which can activate the use of equipment during non-epidemic times and reduce the possibility of on-site disease infection.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information about FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme

About ACE Biotek:

ACE Biotek company reflects the mission and vision of Steve's, and this ACE building is also considered as one of the greatest masterpieces in Steve's life. Steve established ACE company two decades ago, and the company is original from ACE Solution that mainly focuses on network devices and technologies, wireless system integration projects and other customization projects. In order to contribute medicare services, Steve has also paid great attention to biomedical industry for a very long period of time and ACE Biotek company has finally constructed and officially run the business from July 2018. ACE Biotek now is targeting the aims on enhancing imaging algorithm, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, as well as terahertz technology. At the same time, ACE Biotek is also observing if there is any opportunity that can contribute our knowledge into clinical applications meaning increasing precision rate of early disease screening systems and reducing the suffering time from patients, as well as enlarging our business development worldwide as the long term company goals.

