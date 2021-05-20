Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Form Historic Partnership

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced today the formation of an exclusive educational partnership between them. Spartan College and the Teamsters Union will host a signing day in August.

For more than a century, the Teamsters Union has served as a voice for the rights of workers. With 1.4 million members located in the US and Canada, Teamsters serve as the backbone of growth for leading industries such as aviation, freight, and transportation. More specifically, its Airline Division has over 90,000 members across trades such as aircraft maintenance, piloting and customer service.

Established in 1928, Spartan College has trained over 100,000 pilots and aviation technicians and currently offers diploma and associate degree programs in Aviation Maintenance Technology, Aviation Electronics Technology, Nondestructive Testing Technology/Quality Control Management and Aviation Flight. Additionally, Spartan College has developed a hybrid AMT option that maximizes student flexibility while minimizing time away from home, along with an online Bachelor of Science degree program in Technology Management.

To serve the educational goals of Teamsters and their families, Spartan College offers special scholarships to those who qualify at all four campus locations – Tulsa, Oklahoma; Broomfield, Colorado; Riverside and Inglewood, California. Through this partnership, Teamsters and Spartan are committed to co-developing custom training to ensure their students are at the forefront of emerging aviation industry needs.

“We are thrilled about this monumental partnership,” said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer at Spartan. “We know this partnership will allow us to match our expertise of delivering career-oriented aviation training to the Teamsters who have set the standards for labor benefits that have positively impacted our economy. Furthermore, we’re excited to co-develop training products that anticipate the future needs of the aviation industry. Both Spartan and Teamsters will benefit greatly from this partnership.”

“This partnership is a perfect alliance,” said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. “Spartan is a well-recognized educational aviation institution that continues to invest in their student experience and innovative programs. We are excited to offer incredible educational opportunities to Teamsters and their families to support their careers today and into the future.”

For more information: https://www.spartan.edu/partnerships/corporate-education-partners/international-brotherhood-of-teamsters/