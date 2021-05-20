India: Total Signs 5-year LNG Supply Agreement with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel1 (AMNS) have signed an agreement for the supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year until 2026.

The LNG will be sourced from Total’s global portfolio and offloaded either in Dahej or Hazira LNG Terminal, on the West Coast of India. AMNS will use the LNG to run its steel and power plants located in Hazira, Gujarat state.

“We are pleased to partner with AMNS and to supply the growing industrial LNG demand in India, a country that aims to more than double the share of natural gas in its energy mix by 2030 compared to today,” said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG at Total. “The supply of LNG will contribute to the reduction of AMNS’s carbon emissions, in line with Total’s ambition to offer its customers energy products that emit less CO 2 and to support them in their own low-carbon strategies.”

This agreement strengthens Total’s relationship with AMNS and contributes to the decarbonization of India’s steel industry, which still rely heavily on coal.

Total, Second Largest Private Global LNG Player

Total is the world's second largest privately owned LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%. Thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in Angola, Australia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia and Qatar, the company markets LNG on all world markets. Total also benefits from strong and diversified positions throughout the LNG value chain, including gas production, LNG transportation, LNG trading, and some recent development in the LNG industry for maritime transport.

1 AMNS India is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal (60%) and Nippon Steel (40%).