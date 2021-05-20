New USMD Cancer Care and Infusion Centers Open to Improve Cancer Care in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USMD, a physician-led integrated health care organization that is a part of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, opened three new cancer care and infusion centers to improve cancer care for patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. Two additional centers are scheduled to open in June. The new centers provide advanced precision medicine and coordinated care to support patients from diagnosis to treatment and survivorship. This approach surrounds patients with an experienced care team dedicated to their clinical and social needs through every step of the process.

Cancer is one of the most prevalent and costly medical conditions in the U.S. with 1 in 3 people developing some form of cancer in their lifetime.1 Texans are at higher risk than most other Americans due to poor health in a number of categories, including obesity.2 The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, more than 133,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Texas and there will be more than 42,000 deaths.2

“USMD’s new cancer and infusion centers are improving access to high quality, affordable and compassionate cancer and blood disorder treatment for people across the DFW Metroplex,” said Dr. Gerald Edelman, a medical oncology and hematology physician and medical director of USMD’s new oncology and hematology division. “These new centers surround patients with a caring team of committed health care professionals to meet their clinical and social needs each step of the way.”

The USMD cancer and infusion centers provide state-of-the-art care, such as precision medicine that individualizes treatments with integrated health and other services. With precision medicine, treatment is tailored to focus on the molecular make-up of a patient’s tumor, which varies from person to person.

“With advancements in precision medicine and our holistic approach to care, our patients will have a chance at improved health with fewer side effects, and a happy life,” said Dr. Edelman.

The new centers will offer patients fully integrated care that includes financial counselors, a nurse navigator and access to new treatments on the horizon. The nurse navigation program helps patients throughout their care journey; for example, assessing a patient’s social supports such as living conditions or family support and connecting patients to resources that might be able to assist them, such as support groups. Board-certified oncology and hematology doctors lead compassionate and caring teams that treat a variety of cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, head and neck, skin, stomach, urologic and more. Board-certified oncologists and hematologists also care for blood disorders including, but not limited to, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and anemia.

In addition to the comprehensive services the clinics will provide, these new locations in the DFW Metroplex will offer more convenience, including after-hours support for patients. The newly opened centers are located in Red Bird Square in Dallas, Clearfork in Fort Worth and South Arlington. The centers scheduled to open in June are located in Cleburne and Las Colinas.

About USMD

USMD is a physician-led, integrated health organization committed to exemplary patient care. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USMD is part of Optum Care and serves the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with more than 250 physicians and associate practitioners, and provides health care services to patients in more than 20 different specialties at its one hospital, four cancer treatment centers, three imaging centers and nearly 50 physician clinics, many of which are multi-specialty. All 27 of USMD’s primary care clinics have been accredited by the Patient Centered Medical Home Program, a recognition program that is part of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This recognition means that USMD’s primary care clinics successfully display and utilize evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated patient care and long-term patient relationships. For more information about USMD, visit USMD.com.

1 American Cancer Society

2 American Cancer Society Cancer Statistics Center: Texas