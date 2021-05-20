Synctera Signs on New Community Bank and FinTech, Enlists Julie Solomon, Ph.D., as Company’s First Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synctera, a new solution for partnership banking at scale, today announced the signing of two new customers, Lineage Bank and Ellevest. This news comes just five months after Synctera’s launch and seed funding in December 2020, where it also debuted its first community bank and FinTech customers, Coastal Community Bank and ONE Finance. Alongside its new clients, Synctera also brings on Julie Solomon, Ph. D, as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where she will spearhead client growth and onboarding.

Synctera enables community banks and FinTechs to create new growth opportunities by forging scalable partnerships without the hassle. For banks, Synctera streamlines day-to-day reconciliation, operations and regulatory compliance, while allowing FinTechs to launch faster with more choice via a one-stop-shop API. With Synctera, community banks can focus on serving their communities and local customers, while Synctera matches them with a FinTech to help both partners scale and grow.

“Since the launch of Synctera, we’ve seen tremendous inbound demand from both community banks and FinTechs to join our platform,” said Peter Hazlehurst, co-founder and CEO of Synctera. “As we continue to build out our offering and provide additional solutions to support both sides of our marketplace, we are excited to continue creating partnerships that are not only well matched and successful, but scalable. We’re absolutely thrilled to have Julie join us and help continue to scale our go-to-market team.”

Synctera’s new partners include:

Lineage Bank will be the next banking customer for Synctera. Lineage, a de novo community bank based out of Franklin, Tennessee, is a forward-thinking financial services company that sees partnering with FinTechs as the primary way to grow its business.

Also included among Synctera's newest FinTech partners is Ellevest, a money management and financial planning app for women. Ellevest is using Synctera to streamline its operational processes, especially reconciliation.

“Our mission at Ellevest is to get more money in the hands of women,” said Rajesh Jayaraman, CTO of Ellevest. “We are excited to leverage Synctera’s reconciliation technology to enable us to serve our members more efficiently while maintaining strong risk management controls.”

To support the growth in customer engagement, Synctera is exceptionally pleased to announce Julie Solomon, Ph.D., has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. In her role, she will lead the company’s sales, customer success, onboarding and go-to-market teams. Solomon joins Synctera after more than 15 years at Envestnet Yodlee, where she was most recently the Senior Vice President and Head of Sales.

Since the launch of Synctera, the platform has continued its focus of integrating more banking partner options to choose from for the FinTech community, while catering to a variety of risk profiles and allowing niche FinTechs to get matched to banks with similar positions. The company is growing rapidly, with plans to grow its base of community banks to 15 and its FinTech partners to 30 by the end of 2021.

