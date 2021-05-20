Big Run Studios Launches Big Cooking, the App Store’s First Real Cash Cooking Competition Game

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hit mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios, today announced the launch of Big Cooking, the App Store’s first competitive, real cash cooking, time management game. Players put their culinary skills to the test as they join Chef Chelsea and compete in head-to-head matches by crafting the best drinks, entrees and desserts then quickly serving them up to hungry customers.

“Big Cooking perfectly blends the cooking management game mechanics of speed, accuracy and strategy with the excitement of competitive play to win cash and real world prizes,” says Andrew Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of Big Run Studios. “We took several key learnings from our hit title, Blackout Bingo, and merged it with a genre that players adore to give them bite-sized cooking at its best!”

Big Cooking Features:

Compete and win real cash by managing your cooking steps wisely!

Juggle orders to keep your customers happy and earn big tips!

Travel to kitchens around the world from New York City and Italy to Mexico and more!

Unlock advanced recipes and extra kitchen stations!

Quick, light and fun gameplay with beautiful designs and amazing music!

Conveniently designed in portrait mode for one-handed gameplay!

Big Run Studios recently celebrated its two-year anniversary and has launched five games: Big Cooking, Big Run Solitaire, Big Hearts, Farm Sweeper, and its blockbuster hit and No. 1 downloaded bingo game on the App Store, Blackout Bingo.

Big Cooking is available now on the App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/big-cooking/id1504785542 and Samsung Galaxy Store at: https://galaxystore.samsung.com/detail/com.bigrunstudios.cooking

For more information, follow Big Run Studios on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn and visit www.bigrunstudios.com.

About Big Run Studios Inc.

Big Run Studios is a fast-growing mobile games developer and publisher. Founded by game industry veterans Andrew Bell (CEO) and Buren Renick (COO), it has assembled a rockstar team of multi-discipline experts who develop high quality mobile products at an astounding rate. Big Run Studios’ Big Cooking, Blackout Bingo, Big Run Solitaire, Big Hearts and Farm Sweeper are all out now on the App Store. The studio’s mission is to create cutting-edge mobile games for traditionally underserved audiences, which drives each design, brand, and line of code. Look for more to come in 2021 and beyond at www.bigrunstudios.com.

PRESS KIT (here)