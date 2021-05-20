Perfect Corp. and Snap Inc. announce AR beauty try-on and shoppable experience at Snap Partner Summit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty tech solutions provider, and social media giant, Snap Inc. announce the launch of shoppable Lens experience with first brand partner, The Estée Lauder Companies. The announcement came at Snap Inc.’s 2021 Snap Partner Summit, as the company blends e-commerce with interactive digital AR try-ons in order to enhance the consumer beauty shopping experience.

The Snapchat Lens AR Shopping Experience

The Estée Lauder Companies will become the first beauty company to leverage Snapchat's newest Dynamic Shopping Lenses, allowing consumers to browse up-to-date product inventory, virtually try-on, and make product purchases. M·A·C Cosmetics will be among the first brands in The Estée Lauder Companies’ portfolio to launch the Dynamic Shopping Lenses on their Snapchat profile, utilizing their existing try-on experiences created with Perfect Corp. Today, Snapchatters will be able to choose from four different Lenses to virtually try on 20 different M·A·C Cosmetics lip and eye products, and shop directly from the Lens.

Beauty brands are the first to launch, and Perfect Corp is the first partner to enable the transfer of existing brand assets into Snapchat’s Business Manager platform. Snapchat’s Dynamic Product Lenses will be available to all brands and product categories later this year.

Entering the “Phygital” Realm

This partnership plays to the rise of ‘phygital’ strategies, which combine the personal touch of try-before-you-buy, with the convenience of social shopping, to create an enhanced consumer experience that drives sales. Brands can create unique Snapchat Lenses featuring virtual beauty product try-ons powered by Perfect Corp.’s award-winning YouCam AI and AR technologies, which invite social media fans and shoppers to connect and engage with their brand in a new hyper-engaged way.

“We are excited to work with Snap Inc. to combine e-commerce and AR virtual try-on for a unique solution that delivers a more impactful social media shopping experience for Snapchatters,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This unique partnership enables beauty brands to harness the power of AR and AI to engage their customers and deliver impactful digital-first experiences that convert.”

“With over 200 million Snapchatters engaging with AR every day, we’re excited knowing our partnership with Perfect Corp can create an easier process for beauty brands to leverage their existing AR content, and build Dynamic Shopping Lenses within Snapchat to help reach the next generation of beauty shoppers,” says Carolina Arguelles, Snap’s Global Product Marketing Lead in Augmented Reality.

Snapchatters are invited to experience the free new virtual try-on service through the Snapchat app and easily try-on and shop for beauty products with a tap.

