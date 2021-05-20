Hyliion Partners with Texas-Based Oil & Gas Industry Leader for Fleet Electrification

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that it has partnered with leading frac sand solutions provider Detmar Logistics LLC. Their first collaboration with a company serving the oil and gas industry, Hyliion will work closely with Detmar as they initiate the electrification of their fleet over the next five years.

“We’re thrilled to be building a lasting relationship with a business that shares our vision of a net-carbon-negative commercial transportation industry,” said Hyliion’s Founder and CEO Thomas Healy. “Detmar is paving the way with their commitment to adopting alternative fuels, and we look forward to continuing to offer the practical solutions they need to help realize their goal of becoming a fully electrified fleet.”

An early adopter of electrification in the oil and gas industry, Detmar owns and operates 127 trucks and hauls over 200 loads of fracking sand per day. The logistics company has placed their initial order of 10 Hyliion Hybrid Electric units, marking the first step on its path to powering 100% of its fleet by low emission solutions.

“Oil and gas will continue to be an important part of the world’s energy future, and it’s imperative that we align with climate efforts to make our operations sustainable for generations to come. Hyliion’s approach to electrification by making improvements to our existing semi-trucks makes the most sense for us. We also see natural gas playing a significant role as an energy source for powering electric vehicles in the years ahead,” said Detmar Logistics President and CEO Matthew Detmar.

Flaring at oil and gas extraction sites is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitting practices in the industry. However, with an increasing focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), the infrastructure to convert flare gas into usable CNG continues to grow, allowing what was once a waste product to be turned into usable fuel to power electrified trucks, like Hyliion’s CNG Hybrid and Hypertruck ERX.

“We want to work with our customers to keep American energy moving forward and oil and gas production sustainable. We believe in doing our part in pushing toward reliable, low carbon alternatives and we look forward to achieving that through Hyliion’s Hybrid solution and the Hypertruck ERX in the future,” Detmar added.

These initial Hybrid units are being installed on Detmar’s Volvo trucks at Hyliion’s headquarters in Austin, TX. Hyliion’s Diesel and CNG Hybrid solutions can be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks and are designed to improve performance, reduce emissions, lower fuel costs, and enhance the driver experience.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

