Immuta Announces Universal Data Access Control for Lakehouse Architectures

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the leading provider of cloud data access control, today announced enhanced integrations with Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse Analytics, Databricks SQL Analytics, and Trino (formerly PrestoSQL). These new integrations – combined with existing support for Databricks, Snowflake, Google BigQuery and Starburst – enable Immuta to provide universal cloud data access control across all popular data lakehouse technologies.

Data lakehouse architectures, which combine the benefits of traditional data warehouses with the low-cost storage of data lakes, are quickly becoming the standard architecture for modern, scalable, cloud-based analytics. Immuta is the only cloud data access control platform that provides automated security and privacy controls enforced consistently across lakehouse architectures, helping its global customers safely unlock more data for more users and achieve more data-driven business outcomes.

“We operate in a highly complex and sensitive data environment,” said Don Garnica, Global Head of Core Cloud Platforms at Janus Henderson Investors U.S. “It requires dynamic, fine-grained access controls that need to be enforced consistently across both Databricks Data Science Workspaces and Snowflake to scale adoption. We participated in Immuta’s customer preview of Databricks SQL Analytics and were able to seamlessly extend Immuta’s controls to the new service. This enables us to continue expansion of our business capabilities in the cloud and better serve our clients, while reducing risk.”

Immuta’s latest platform release, made available today, includes a number of new features and enhancements, including:

Integration with all lakehouse architectures – By adding integrations with Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse Analytics, Databricks SQL Analytics, and Trino, Immuta is now the only data access control platform to provide a seamless data user experience with consistent enforcement across all leading data lakehouse technologies. Immuta’s 2021 Data Engineering Survey showed that Amazon Redshift and Azure Synapse Analytics were two of the top five new platforms expected to be adopted in the next 12-24 months.

– By adding integrations with Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse Analytics, Databricks SQL Analytics, and Trino, Immuta is now the only data access control platform to provide a seamless data user experience with consistent enforcement across all leading data lakehouse technologies. Immuta’s 2021 Data Engineering Survey showed that Amazon Redshift and Azure Synapse Analytics were two of the top five new platforms expected to be adopted in the next 12-24 months. Policy as code – Data engineering teams that apply software engineering practices to their data ecosystem can now leverage Immuta’s new “policy as code” capabilities to seamlessly integrate cross-platform policy infrastructure with existing DataOps toolchains for version control, source code management, testing, reproducibility, and CI/CD. This allows data engineers to fully automate sensitive data management at scale – rapidly increasing time to data and helping customers achieve more data-driven business outcomes.

– Data engineering teams that apply software engineering practices to their data ecosystem can now leverage Immuta’s new “policy as code” capabilities to seamlessly integrate cross-platform policy infrastructure with existing DataOps toolchains for version control, source code management, testing, reproducibility, and CI/CD. This allows data engineers to fully automate sensitive data management at scale – rapidly increasing time to data and helping customers achieve more data-driven business outcomes. Expanded metadata integration – Governing analytics data access in lakehouse architectures often requires integration with diverse metadata for policy enforcement decisions. Immuta’s latest release introduces a new dbt Cloud integration to enforce policies driven by real-time metadata in dbt, the popular open source analytics engineering tool – in addition to existing metadata integrations with data catalogs, identity managers, and more.

These new capabilities build on Immuta’s core feature set: Sensitive data detection and classification, scalable access control, advanced data masking and anonymization, and dynamic policy enforcement and auditing.

“As organizations around the world increasingly embrace lakehouse architectures in the cloud, they are dealing with inconsistent access control policies for data security and privacy across different technologies,” said Steve Touw, co-founder and CTO at Immuta. “Faced with these new challenges, there is a critical need to provide consistent and stable cloud data access control. Our latest release offers data engineering and operations teams a single, universal access control platform to simplify and scale analytics access without compromising security or privacy control.”

“How do you automatically secure access to the ever-increasing data in your organization? Two words – consistency and centralization,” said Sanjeev Mohan, Research Vice President of Big Data & Advanced Analytics at Gartner. “Immuta’s platform enables consistent policy enforcement through a simple and highly-scalable centralized access control plane.”

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com. Join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.immuta.com.