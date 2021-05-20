Continuous Composites Receives $750k Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Contract from the Department of Defense

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuous Composites, a pioneer in the AM 2.0 industry, announced today it has been awarded a Phase II SBIR contract to demonstrate their patented Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®) manufacturing process for a DoD multifunctional structural composite application through collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The SBIR topic focuses on Attritable Structures, Engines, and Sensors of Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems and Space Systems.

Accelerating change while increasing complexity, unpredictability, and mass, a primary objective of the United States Air Force Science and Technology Strategy, is hampered by aerospace composite manufacturing techniques which require significant manufacturing time by a skilled workforce. Continuous Composites’ CF3D® technology is an automated manufacturing solution that significantly reduces cost, weight, and lead-time while opening new capabilities for complex structural solutions. Its unique capabilities to introduce low-cost, topology optimized structures directly align with Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology/Platform (LCAAT/P) initiatives.

The primary technical objectives of this contract are to fabricate an organically integrated wing spar and rib configuration into a single component, resulting in a completely unitized wing frame. The design for the topology optimized wing structure will be generated using a disruptive AI software solution, Generative Design, in collaboration with the Advanced Structural Concepts division in the Aerospace Systems Directorate of AFRL. Design inputs include CF3D’s print capabilities combined with the mechanical properties of high-performance thermoset resins and continuous carbon fiber. The CF3D® printed, unitized frame will be assembled with composite wing skins resulting in a full-scale wing structure for an unmanned aircraft. A static wing test will be performed by AFRL to evaluate performance and Continuous Composites will document process data that will be compared to more traditional fabrication and assembly processes.

The contract will leverage CF3D® as an automated commercial process providing a responsive solution to unpredictable manufacturing surge requirements within the DoD. This demonstration will showcase the emerging capabilities of CF3D® by reimagining aerostructures while using a low-cost, fully automated manufacturing technology to print a monolithic composite component. This application demonstrates CF3D® with its advanced material solutions developed in collaboration with their materials partner Arkema.

“A Direct to Phase II program provides us the opportunity to collaborate with this innovative team and their disruptive manufacturing technology to further develop CF3D’s capabilities for mission readiness,” says Craig Neslen – AFRL/RXMS LCAAT Manufacturing Lead. “We are committed to evaluating and maturing Continuous Composites’ technology for advanced aerostructures which will enable us to meet the challenging manufacturing demands of the DoD.”

“We are honored to receive this Phase II SBIR Contract directly through the Department of Defense,” says Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. “The AFRL is a long-standing customer who recognized early the disruptive capabilities of CF3D®. Through this contract and others, we are committed to transforming DoD Operational Capabilities.”

Continuous Composites, established in 2015 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, owns the world's earliest granted patents on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®). Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D® redefines mainstream manufacturing. The CF3D® process leverages the power of composite materials with a 3D printing process to reduce the high cost, long lead times, and design constraints found in traditional manufacturing. CF3D® elevates the use of composites by bringing tailorable, snap-curing thermoset materials solutions to new applications. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.