Philips Domestic Appliances Announces Partnership With Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philips Domestic Appliances, a global leader and innovator in kitchen, coffee, and home care appliances, announced today a partnership with celebrity chef, and mom of three, Donatella Arpaia. To kick off this partnership, Philips and Donatella have launched a new website, PhilipsKitchenByDonatella.com, that features exclusive new recipes and product tutorials. A slate of live cooking sessions and product giveaways will be introduced throughout the year.

Today’s home cooks need more support than ever before to wade through the clutter of conflicting information and plethora of products on the market. Kitchen appliances should be providing solutions to make lives easier by producing consistent results.

“At Philips Domestic Appliances, our ultimate goal is to provide real, everyday solutions that make healthy eating at home easy and attainable,” said Caitlin Bart, Philips Senior Marketing Manager. “Through this partnership with Donatella, we have an opportunity to bring her personal experiences and professional expertise together with our versatile portfolio of products to offer unique content to our community.”

Philips portfolio of appliances makes cooking enjoyable for the entire family with intuitive, user-friendly products that make restaurant-quality meals for limitless recipe options. The portfolio includes a range of products from Philips Premium Airfryer XXL which cooks tasty foods with virtually no oil, to Philips Pasta Maker Plus which allows for customization of every ingredient to create the perfect dish, and support those who have dietary restrictions, and additional appliances to help all chefs feel at home in their kitchen.

As a former lawyer, and current chef, restaurateur, author, fitness enthusiast, and most importantly – a wife and mom of three, Donatella’s combined experiences make a partnership with Philips Domestic Appliances a natural fit. With the launch of PhilipsKitchenByDonatella.com, she will bring the Philips community into her home kitchen with a new live and interactive cooking series, ‘Philips Presents: Dine in with Donatella.’ Premiering on May 26th, this monthly show will be available to Philips appliance owners and will feature seasonal recipes and product tips and tricks. Attendees will be able to select featured dishes in advance, allowing them to cook along with Donatella in real time.

“As a chef, appliances must be top quality and enhance my day-to-day cooking to earn ‘precious counter space’ in my kitchen,” said Donatella. “Philips offers a range of options that makes cooking at home fun, easy and healthy, no matter what your taste is. Through this partnership, I’ll be welcoming fellow home cooks into my kitchen where we will explore new ways to bring your favorite dishes to life through some of my favorite recipes and tips and hacks!

Stay tuned for additional details to be released throughout the year and for updates on future events, product giveaways and exclusive content, follow @PhilipsHomeLivingNA and @DonatellaArpaia on Instagram. For more information on Philips portfolio of appliances, visit Philips.com.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Donatella Arpaia

Donatella Arpaia is an accomplished celebrity chef, dynamic restaurateur, television personality, author, entrepreneur and wife and mother of three. Her culinary career began in 1998, when 27-year-old Arpaia left her job as a corporate lawyer and opened her first restaurant, Bellini, in New York City. In 2002, she opened David Burke & Donatella, the number one rated restaurant in New York City, which garnered several James Beard Awards and Zagat named her the “Hostess with the Mostest.” She then opened seven other highly acclaimed restaurants, including Anthos, Mia Dona, Kefi and Eos. These restaurants received James Beard Nominations, Michelin Stars and 5-Star Diamond Awards. In 2016, She is a Brand Ambassador for Philips Kitchen Appliances North America and makes regular appearances on national television networks and shows such as Food Network, ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s TODAY Show and ABC’s Live with Kelly & Ryan.