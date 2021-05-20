OhioHealth and Docent Health Expand Partnership to Simplify Healthcare for Patients Across Central Ohio

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OhioHealth and Docent Health, a part of GetWellNetwork, today announced that patients across central Ohio will have access to the “OhioHealth Guide” service, a text-based consumer navigation offering provided by Docent Health, a leader in healthcare consumer engagement.

OhioHealth has embarked on an organizational mission to modernize the consumer experience by providing improved access to healthcare and enabling greater patient autonomy when navigating their healthcare needs.

Docent Health’s innovative consumer engagement platform efficiently and effectively personalizes interactions for entire populations across phone, email, and text. This personalization allows Docent’s partners, such as OhioHealth, to deploy a meaningful level of support in a cost-effective way to hundreds of thousands of patients.

“The OhioHealth Guide service has allowed for greater simplicity of care across the communities that we’ve engaged. The ability to have questions and issues resolved through texting provides convenience, access, and personalization. Docent Health has been a great partner and helped us achieve the consumer response we were hoping for when we envisioned introducing this service to our communities,” said Andy Lozier, Head of New Ventures & Business Incubation at OhioHealth.

The streamlined “OhioHealth Guide” experience proactively identifies and assists patients in navigating their health at key points in their journey such as engaging patients that have delayed wellness visits, confirming upcoming appointments, or connecting those discharged from the hospital to a primary care provider. Backed by both artificial intelligence and human services the program allows patients to text back and forth to get answers to questions and request support. As a result of the program, OhioHealth has seen a 50% reduction in no show rates for primary care appointments across targeted primary care markets and has helped OhioHealth retain and grow market share.

“Today’s healthcare consumers are demanding a higher level of convenience and personalized support on par with what they experience in other parts of their lives,” said Royal Tuthill, General Manager of Docent Health. "OhioHealth has been a leader in consumer-centric community engagement. We’ve seen organizations willing to invest in these types of programs, ones that put the needs of a person front and center, really differentiate from their competitors and strengthen the brand relationship and loyalty with the communities they serve.”

About OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, it is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 12 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home-health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” 14 times since 2007.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, please visit our website at www.ohiohealth.com.

About Docent Health

Docent Health, recently acquired by GetWellNetwork, provides healthcare technology and services focused on helping healthcare organizations transform and truly embrace a consumer-centric approach to healthcare. The mission-driven platform and services combine digital and human interactions to guide customers on journeys tailored to their specific needs and preferences. By utilizing the Docent Health platform, health systems and payers can provide personalized, empathetic experiences at scale and support a multitude of complex care pathways. For more information, visit www.docenthealth.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.