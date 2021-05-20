Upwork Announces Upwork CoLab, A New Brand Partnership Program Designed to Connect Freelancers with Visionary Brands

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, and Budweiser today announced a partnership to champion America’s diverse workforce by tapping into the country’s extraordinary creative freelancers to reimagine the design of limited-edition Labor Day can packaging.

Upwork invites Creative Directors to apply to work together with Budweiser on the Labor Day custom limited edition packaging here.

The winning Creative Director will assemble and lead a team of freelancers to design the custom can packaging, in addition to concepting and executing the broader marketing campaign around it, all in close partnership with Budweiser.

The partnership marks the launch of Upwork CoLab, a new Upwork brand-partnership program that connects freelancers with exciting brands to collaborate on high-value, relevant, and innovative projects. It will enable brands to tap into a global workforce of independent talent who provide unique perspectives, ideas, and solutions. The program will feature a series of unique projects with companies big and small in a number of industries requiring an assortment of skills.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our new brand-partnership program with Budweiser, one of the world’s most iconic brands, to celebrate the diverse American workforce on Labor Day,” says Lars Asbjornsen, SVP of Marketing at Upwork. “This special project brings a unique opportunity for Upwork top creative talent to do meaningful work, showcase their expertise, and build powerful relationships with brands like Budweiser.”

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.