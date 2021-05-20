High-Tech BEI Hotel Taps Mobilitie for Fiber & 5G

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, has partnered with BEI Hotel, a newly renovated lifestyle and high tech hotel in the heart of San Francisco, to bring enhanced fiber and 5G wireless connectivity to the downtown property. This partnership will ensure guests looking to stay near Market Street, the Financial District, Union Square and Civic Center Plaza receive a high-speed wireless connected experience during their stay in the Bay Area.

“Of all the high-tech amenities we provide at our hotel, quality wireless connectivity is essential and reflects the type of guest experience we thrive to offer. It’s imperative our guests receive the connectivity they expect and more,” said Fanny Zha of BEI San Francisco. “We partnered with Mobilitie to ensure guests will never have to question if their connection will be spotty, and that all events held on the property will have a strong and consistent 5G signal.”

The hotel will be on-net with Mobilitie’s new San Francisco high-speed fiber network currently being installed throughout the Bay Area. “A modern hotel like BEI requires a modern wireless solution and Mobilitie is proud to provide BEI guests, customers, and employees just that,” said Lisa Doumiaty of Mobilitie. “We specialize in bringing 5G speeds to customers and are excited to continue expanding our Bay Area footprint while also utilizing our massive fiber backbone in San Francisco.”

BEI San Francisco is located in the epicenter of the city, within walking distance to renowned restaurants, iconic museums and operas like the Orpheum Theatre and San Francisco Opera, and just blocks from world-class shopping. Following a recent $30 million renovation, the true lifestyle hotel provides its guests with a one-of-a-kind experience. The 396-room space delivers many high-quality amenities and services to its guests at the lifestyle hotel.

Inspired by the forward-thinking offices throughout San Francisco, BEI’s “Stay. Work. Play." design is weaved throughout the hotel, transforming living spaces into working space in seconds. Overall, the hotel has dedicated 15,000 square feet of the property to indoor and outdoor event space, in addition to several intimate coworking spaces for a more social and community-oriented experience.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, CBRS and private LTE networks, small cells, IoT, fiber networks and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.