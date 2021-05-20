CACI Secure Communications, Aerial Sensor Technologies Earn Prestigious Edison Awards Honors

CACI is providing electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, which deliver data that can be analyzed faster and enable real-time aerial heat-mapping technology, to support firefighting operations. This mission technology also helps protect the lives of firefighters, allowing them to focus on flying through dangerous conditions while the EO/IR technology records data. In the clip above, CACI’s UAS-mounted CM142 sensor provides rapid hotspot detection and situational awareness, including in both electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) modes to enable wildfire management at night.

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that two of CACI’s distinctive technologies, SteelBox® and the CM142 sensor, each earned an acclaimed Edison Award™ for their excellence in technological innovation.

The Edison Awards recognize the most innovative products and business leaders from around the world and are among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new technology and innovation.

CACI’s SteelBox, an enterprise technology, and the first secure and certified mobile communications app for U.S. Government agencies was honored with a Bronze Edison Award. SteelBox enables government officials to make encrypted phone calls and send encrypted messages securely and conveniently without fear of eavesdropping or data compromise. The technology was recognized in the Commercial Technology category. SteelBox has also been honored as an Industry Innovator by the Government Innovation Awards and was the first Software-as-Service (SaaS) offering in the Azure Government Marketplace by a systems integrator.

CACI’s CM142 Multi-Sensor Gyro-Stabilized Imaging System, an electro-optical/infrared sensor, was honored with a Silver Edison Award. The CM142 multi-spectral system delivers industry-leading performance for the lowest size, weight and power enabling real-time aerial intelligence, heat-mapping, and hotspot detection. Recently, the system was deployed to help responders battle wildfires across the American West. The mission technology played a critical role in battling the destructive wildfires by providing real-time aerial mapping and surveillance for frontline firefighting teams. CM142 was recognized in the Aeronautical Innovation category.

The Edison Awards are operated by the Edison Universe, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators, which aligns with CACI’s philanthropic efforts of supporting innovation and STEM initiatives.

In addition to the Edison Awards, CACI is recognized as an innovator in the areas of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Secure Communications, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Agile Software, and other high-technology fields.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to have earned these two Edison Awards for differentiated technologies that help protect our nation by securing communications and by providing advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. These awards are a true testament to our highly-skilled workforce, who conduct research, innovate, and apply high-tech to help meet our customers’ most critical national security missions.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

