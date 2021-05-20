Universal Plant Services Signs Cooperation Agreement With Demerara Group/AGT Energy Group to Service Guyana and Suriname Upstream Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Plant Services (UPS) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Demerara Group/AGT Energy Group. The MoU states that UPS is to provide maintenance, repair and installation services for rotating, fixed, reciprocating and electrical equipment to support the energy sector. Demerara Group/AGT is engaged to provide services to multinational companies to support all services associated with the upstream sector of Guyana and Suriname both offshore and onshore. Together, the organizations are working to support ExxonMobil’s offshore refining interests in Guyana.

UPS, a Jones Industrial Holdings company, provides world-class integrated specialty services designed to maximize the performance of critical energy assets. As one of North America’s largest comprehensive specialty service providers, UPS provides construction and maintenance, repair, and installation services for rotating, fixed, reciprocating and electrical equipment to the refining, petrochemical, power generation and offshore industries. The company has the proven skills to guide diverse construction projects to successful completion with extensive experience operating in greenfield (new) and brownfield (existing) construction.

“UPS is honored to enter into this agreement with AGT Energy and begin work in Guyana. We understand the importance of Guyana’s oil and gas sector to the growth of the country and its people and recognize the significance this particular refining project will have on both,” said Reagan Busbee, President and Chief Operating Officer of UPS. “We’ve successfully completed projects all over the world, and we’re excited to bring our expertise and passion to this project, as well as to the people of Guyana.”

Darren Debideen, Oil and Gas Consultant for Demerara Contractors and Engineers Limited (DCEL), a subsidiary of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), stated, “We’re excited to bring UPS onto the team. They have an extensive track record as a trusted service provider to ExxonMobil, and we’re confident that experience, along with their reputation for training and community involvement, will be beneficial for this project. We’re confident UPS is the right partner who will be dedicated not only to the success of the project, but to Guyana and its people as well,” said Danny Balkissoon, Managing Director of AGT Energy Group Inc.

About Universal Plant Services

Universal Plant Services, a Jones Industrial Holdings company, is one of North America’s largest comprehensive specialty service providers for the energy industry — providing maintenance, repair and installation services for rotating, fixed, reciprocating and electrical equipment. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, UPS employs 3,000 highly trained individuals with 16 full-service facilities that specialize in daily maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects. For more information, please visit universalplant.com.

About AGT Energy Group

AGT Energy Group Inc. Guyana was founded with a joint consortium agreement with the Demerara Group of companies in Guyana under the umbrella of Demerara Contractors and Engineering Limited. AGT Energy strives to become Guyana’s preferred integrated solutions provider of engineering, maintenance, repair, overhaul, sub-sea and project management services. The Demerara Group is a local Guyanese conglomerate with deep industry and investment expertise, providing a differentiated set of capabilities and experiences to their multinational customers in the oil and gas sector of Guyana. For more information, please visit agtenergygroup.com.