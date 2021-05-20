DiBella’s Subs Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today announced that DiBella’s Subs has selected PAR’s Data Central® as its back-office system for all locations.

The 43-unit, family-owned and operated restaurant chain with locations in the Northeast and Midwest U.S., is best known for its delicious hand-crafted fresh sub rolls and huge portions. DiBella’s Subs first selected Brink POS® and PAR™ Pay in 2019 to support the concept’s growth plans and integration needs, but later recognized the need for a back-office solution.

DiBella’s chose Data Central because of its leading inventory management capabilities, tools to lower food costs, and robust enterprise reporting. The brand is utilizing Data Central Management Suite, Line Check, and Manager’s Log solutions, and its operations are becoming more mobile with the adoption of tablets at its locations. During implementation, DiBella’s Subs also added Data Central’s Data Warehouse solution to consolidate and organize its back-of-house data in one place.

“When it comes to running a successful restaurant business, data insights and analytics are critical factors. Keeping track of thousands of data points all being captured in from various sources and then intelligently acting upon that information is no easy task. With Data Central, this all becomes so much more manageable,” said Peter Fox, President of DiBella’s Subs. “Being able to collect, view, analyze and take action on all of the data coming in for our 40+ restaurants allows us to improve our purchasing, inventory, and labor scheduling practices immensely. We operationally see what we have never been able to see before, and because of that we can make better decisions that will consistently help improve our bottom line.”

Together, Brink POS and Data Central provide a cloud-to-cloud flow of data that is secure and reliable. Since selecting PAR, DiBella’s Subs has been better able to adapt to challenges facing the restaurant industry and is using the extensive Brink POS integration ecosystem to grow its sales channels. The new systems position DiBella’s Subs for unlimited scalability and provide critical insight into operations across locations with flexible reporting capability.

“We are proud to partner with DiBella’s Subs and to be a part of the innovation they are driving,” said Erynn Kirshner, General Manager for PAR Data Central. “It’s exciting to have such a great customer working with us and we look forward to growing alongside them in the coming years.”

About DiBella’s Subs

DiBella’s Subs is a 43-unit, family-owned restaurant company based out of Rochester, NY, with locations across New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. The mission of DiBella’s is to serve every guest the best sub they’ll ever have while focusing on quality, value and consistency. DiBella’s subs are crated to crave with fresh-baked bread not baked once a day, but multiple times throughout the day to ensure every sub roll and every sub is as fresh as possible. For more information, visit www.dibellas.com.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider, Punchh Inc., PAR has become a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants. PAR’s platform enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based Brink POS®, Data Central® back office, PAR payments and now Punchh loyalty software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.