Molekule Named Official Air Purification Partner of Madison Square Garden Arena

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with Molekule, naming them as the Official Air Purification Partner of Madison Square Garden Arena. As part of the partnership, Madison Square Garden will install Molekule’s FDA-cleared air purification devices throughout and around the World’s Most Famous Arena. In addition, Molekule will receive significant brand integration, in and around The Garden.

“ We are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and our work with Molekule will only enhance what we seek to accomplish at each and every event at Madison Square Garden,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “ This partnership is a perfect fit as we are both dedicated to making sure every fan who walks through the arena enjoys themselves from start to finish.”

“ We are excited to bring cutting edge air purification solutions to this space throughout reopening and beyond. It’s our mission to provide clean air to everyone, everywhere. Our partnership with Madison Square Garden will enable that mission to come to life for thousands of fans over the course of the relationship,” said Jaya Rao, CEO & Co-Founder, Molekule.

Throughout the partnership, Molekule will also support the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit organization that works with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and MSG Networks, Inc., through a charitable donation of Molekule’s air purifiers and filters to one of the Foundation’s many deserving community-based partners, further enabling access to cleaner air in parts of New York City.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Best Buy, Apple and on Amazon. It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information, visit https://molekule.com.