Southeastern Grocers “rounds up” more than $261,000 in support of heart and brain health

Southeastern Grocers is proud to announce the donation of more than $261,000 to the American Heart Association to continue the fight against heart disease and stroke. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, is proud to announce the donation of more than $261,000 to the American Heart Association (AHA) to continue the fight against heart disease and stroke.

During the three-week AHA’s Life Is Why™ campaign, which also coincided with both National Blood Pressure Education and National Stroke Awareness Month, generous customers rounded up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or made a donation of their choice at the register to protect the health of local individuals and communities. Each cent raised during the three-week program will support innovative research for new treatments, local programs and services for survivors and their families, and help more people lower their risk of heart disease and stroke.

Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we care passionately about the health and well-being of our communities, and we deeply appreciate our customers and associates for opening their hearts for this important cause. Due to their outstanding generosity, this latest contribution will help improve and save lives in our local communities and help continue our commitment to educate and encourage our customers and their loved ones to put their health first every day.”

The AHA continues to change lives by embracing its mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killer of Americans. In fact, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 40 seconds in this country.

Jeremy Beauchamp, Executive Vice President for the Southeast American Heart Association, said, “Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of all Americans, taking more lives than all cancers combined. The Life is Why campaign helps the American Heart Association move closer to reaching our 2024 Impact Goal of advancing cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality. Millions of lives have been saved by this work and the organization works tirelessly to save millions more. Our lifesaving mission would not be possible without the support of companies like Southeastern Grocers.”

The grocer’s donation of more than $261,000, between generous contributions received during the roundup campaign, combined with last year’s donation of more than $343,000, will help support the American Heart Association’s efforts to raise awareness for heart and brain health, along with cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease. SEG has raised nearly $1.5 million for the American Heart Association since 2018.

SEG continues to encourage its customers to make their health a priority each and every day. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines being administered throughout all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies, the grocer’s health services include free blood pressure readings for customers to learn their numbers and expert advice from pharmacists for customized and convenient care they can count on.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.