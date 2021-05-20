LEX Joins Forces with Apex Clearing to Unlock Access to New Real Estate Markets for Retail Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEX, a commercial real estate securities marketplace for retail investors, and Apex Clearing, the business-to-business custody and clearing platform powering innovation in fintech, investing, and wealth management, recently completed an IPO of a commercial building on LEX’s dedicated securities marketplace; successfully taking a $24 million building public (now trading under ticker: GWYGU).

This strategic partnership has made public trading of single asset real estate securities possible – a marquee moment for LEX, as the firm continues to redefine real estate as an asset class by lowering the barriers to entry for all investors. Additionally, the real estate IPO process created by LEX and Apex in tandem expands access beyond the traditional pool of institutional investors and provides a simplified alternative to public REITs for all US investors, including non-accredited investors.

“Apex Clearing has been a tech-forward, flexible, and reliable partner working with LEX on everything from the nuts and bolts of launching this new offering as well as our long-term distribution strategy. It was clear from the beginning that Apex wanted to build our business with us, and this partnership has set us up incredibly well to scale and democratize real estate investing,” said Jesse Daugherty, Co-Founder and CTO of LEX.

Apex’s technology has powered the biggest fintech disruptions of the past decade; together, LEX and Apex built a custom IPO and secondary trading process from the ground up. The IPO model was designed with rigorous regulatory, reliability and security standards, while also leveraging novel technology solutions. In collaboration, the teams determined specific features required to take a building public and enable it to trade, clear and settle just as traditional corporate stocks do for a seamless customer experience.

“We’re witnessing a major transformation in the markets with the rise of retail trading, and LEX is paving the way for this influx of everyday investors to engage in another asset class that has been largely unavailable to them until now,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. “This marks a monumental step for investing and we look forward to creating a way for individual investors to access real-estate assets in a way that isn’t cost-prohibitive to them.”

The IPO of GWYGU heralds an exciting chapter for LEX — launching for all U.S investors soon. Visit lex-markets.com to get on the waitlist.

About LEX

LEX is a venture-backed commercial real estate securities marketplace. LEX allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to buy and sell shares of individual commercial real estate assets without lockups, starting at $250. The trading platform is powered by Nasdaq to provide the same robust, low latency, and high-performance trading features used by 70+ global markets around the world. LEX allows property owners to unlock equity while retaining operational control of their properties. For more information, please visit www.lex-markets.com.

About Apex Clearing

Apex Clearing is the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management. Our proprietary enterprise-grade technology delivers speed, efficiency, and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on transformation to capture a new generation of investors. We help our clients provide the seamless digital experiences today’s consumers expect with the throughput and scalability needed by fast-growing, high-volume financial services businesses. Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

For more information, visit the Apex Clearing website, and follow on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

