Argenta Enters $30 Million Product Financing Agreement with NovaQuest to Accelerate New Veterinary Product Development

RALEIGH, N.C. & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argenta Limited (“Argenta”), the only global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in animal health, and NovaQuest Capital Management (“NovaQuest”) announced today a $30 million product financing agreement for the development of several innovative veterinary pharmaceuticals.

The collaboration leverages NovaQuest’s capital and expertise, and Argenta’s knowledge and know-how in research and development activities that advance animal health.

“The capital investment from NovaQuest accelerates Argenta’s strategy of providing innovative solutions and Molecule to Market services through global partnerships. We are delighted by the collaboration with NovaQuest and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through additional programs in the future,” said Ben Russell, CEO of Argenta.

Argenta will conduct the R&D activities from its locations in the United States and New Zealand and will use proprietary drug delivery technologies to develop what are expected to be the next generation of veterinary pharmaceutical products. Argenta and NovaQuest will look for commercialization partners as the project progresses.

“This is an historic milestone for Argenta and instrumental in advancing our commitment to deliver innovation to the animal health industry. I am excited to leverage our product development expertise, IP and technology to accelerate some of the many options available,” commented Edward McGruder, Global head of Research, Development and Innovation at Argenta.

For NovaQuest, a premier biopharma and life sciences investment firm with extensive experience in human health product financing, this represents their first expansion into a collaboration of this nature within the animal health industry.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Argenta, a trusted global leader in the animal health industry. With this investment we expand NovaQuest’s commitment to funding innovation in animal health across a wide range of companies and products,” said Jonathan Tunnicliffe, Chief Investment Officer of NovaQuest.

“NovaQuest’s commitment to bringing innovation to the animal health industry, combined with Argenta’s unparalleled end-to-end development capabilities and expertise make this a truly exciting collaboration,” said Brian Axe, Managing Director at NovaQuest.

Both companies are eager to start this product development journey to help accelerate innovation in the animal health industry.

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP acted as legal counsel to NovaQuest.

About NovaQuest

Founded by a team of accomplished industry professionals who began working together in 2000, NovaQuest Capital Management is a premier biopharma and life sciences investment firm. NovaQuest pioneered a Product Finance solution for the industry, providing at-risk, nondilutive funding that enables partner companies to advance pivotal clinical trials, launch new brands, license products, and acquire accretive products or companies. NovaQuest has invested in scores of biopharmaceutical assets across therapeutic areas with a clinical success rate higher than the industry average. Currently managing more than $2.2 billion in capital, NovaQuest is actively investing from the $1.2 billion Pharma Opportunities Fund V, evaluating global opportunities with financing needs that range from $30-100 million. Leveraging the core platform, NovaQuest is expanding its strategy to bring much needed capital to the animal health industry. NovaQuest is actively evaluating and investing in opportunities across animal segments and geographies. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com

About Argenta

Argenta is the only combined global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to animal health. Founded in 2006 in New Zealand, Argenta’s talented, diverse and committed employees work on a daily basis to deliver excellence in animal health to customers around the world. With research and GMP manufacturing operations in New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, Argenta operates ‘from Molecule to Market’ in partnership with its customers to support their R&D, regulatory, clinical research and manufacturing needs along the veterinary product development journey. For more information about Argenta, please visit www.argentaglobal.com