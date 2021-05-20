Windstream Wholesale Adds Ultra-High Capacity International Access With Telxius

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, today announced that it has connected its core network to the Telxius cable landing station in Boca Raton, Florida. Telxius is a leading neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator with an extensive tower and submarine cable portfolio.

The Boca Raton cable landing station is the terminal station for the South America-1 (SAm-1) cable system owned by Telxius. Windstream Wholesale has existing connections to Telxius’ landing stations in Jacksonville, Florida, and in Virginia Beach, the landing point of the next-generation Dunant and Marea subsea cable systems.

“ We are excited to expand our highly successful partnership with Telxius,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “ Our collaboration with Telxius is providing customers with ultra-high capacity connectivity and diversity options coast to coast to major peering locations throughout the U.S., Latin America and beyond.”

“ We are proud to be extending our collaboration with Windstream Wholesale with the addition of Boca Raton to their network, which is already connecting our landing stations of Jacksonville and Virginia Beach to all international hubs in the U.S. like Miami, Richmond and Ashburn,” said Enrique Valdés, sales vice president, Northern Region, Telxius Cable.

With a reach of nearly 25,000 kilometers, SAm-1 is a subsea fiber-optic cable ring on the seabed surrounding Latin America, and it is the fifth longest submarine cable system in the world. It has fiber route extensions to Ecuador, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, in addition to the trans-Andean and trans-Guatemalan terrestrial backbones. It also interconnects the American coasts of the Caribbean, the Atlantic and the Pacific. Boca Raton is its northernmost landing point.

The Windstream-Telxius partnership enhances both domestic and international connectivity options for Windstream Wholesale customers. Domestically, Windstream provides a rich set of high-bandwidth WAN advantages including low-latency transport to major data and international hubs across the U.S., including in Miami, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Jose. Diverse routing options protect networks against outages, while delivering coast-to-coast transport, as well as connectivity to thousands of Windstream-lit buildings across the U.S.

