Thread Group and DALI Alliance Cooperate on ‘DALI+ with Thread’ for Commercial Lighting

SAN RAMON, Calif. & PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Thread Group, an industry alliance addressing IoT convergence, and challenges around security, energy footprint, and architecture at the network layer, together with the DALI Alliance (DiiA), the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, today announced that the DALI Alliance has adopted Thread as the first network technology that will be available with DALI+.

The DALI (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface) protocol for digital lighting control enables the easy installation of robust, scalable, and flexible lighting networks. The DALI+ specification, announced in early May 2021, brings DALI lighting-control commands to wireless and Internet Protocol (IP)-based systems. DALI+ with Thread will be the first network transport to deliver DALI over wireless, IP-based networks.

Using Thread’s trusted mesh networking technology, DALI+ with Thread enables wireless DALI with the same rich set of well-proven lighting control features as well as data-driven functions like real-time monitoring, wirelessly. The collaboration will also deliver the following benefits:

Co-existence in infrastructure through the sharing of network resources with other domains and application types

Interoperability that will enable the connection of existing DALI-2 certified devices with DALI+ with Thread devices using a DALI+ bridge

Reliability due to Thread’s self-healing mesh network, which can scale and becomes more resilient the larger it gets, even in high-demand environments

The ability to manage the increasingly demanding requirements for energy performance in buildings and standby power limits with Thread’s low-power solution

Streamlining of office retrofitting operations, and minimization of costs when connected device reinstallation is necessary

Ability to seamlessly connect DALI devices with building automation systems and share analytical data on the building IP network

“Smart technologies in the commercial space are transforming buildings into automated structures responsive to the needs of their inhabitants,” said Sujata Neidig, vice president of marketing, Thread Group. “Our work with partners like the DALI Alliance gives the commercial building community confidence that their IoT choices will deliver the enhanced capabilities and performance they need. We’re looking forward to seeing all the positive ways that lighting technology providers will leverage the power of DALI+ with Thread.”

The availability of DALI+ with Thread is a result of the two associations’ April 2020 liaison agreement. The DALI Alliance is now developing tests for the ‘DALI+ with Thread’ certification program, with certified products and solutions expected to be available shortly thereafter. The DALI Alliance also runs the certification programs for wired DALI-2 and D4i solutions, which has brought nearly two thousand certified lighting-control products to market.

“The constant evolution of smart building technologies is exciting, but change is also challenging because of the complexities around wireless, including interoperability and security threats,” said Paul Drosihn, general manager, DALI Alliance. “Partnerships between trusted organizations are central to ensuring seamless and secure interactions between lighting solutions and other IoT technologies. We trust Thread Group’s established and rigorous standards to ensure that smart solutions in the commercial space can co-exist without compromise.”

