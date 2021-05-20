Iron Bow Technologies Grows SLED Presence with Technology Solutions Contract Award via OMNIA Partners

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial and healthcare markets, today announced it has won a Region 4 Education Services Center (ESC) contract through OMNIA Partners for technology solutions, products and services. Through this contract, Iron Bow will provide its industry-leading services and solutions to state and local government agencies along with K-12 education and higher education organizations. This contract is effective June 1, 2021, and will expire on May 31, 2024, with options to renew annually for an additional two years.

“Iron Bow is proud to have won our second award with OMNIA Partners. We welcome the opportunity to continue our partnership in providing state, local and education organizations technology to support their IT modernization goals,” said Bill Saltenberger, General Manager for Commercial Enterprises, State, Local and Education Sales at Iron Bow Technologies. “This award cements both Iron Bow’s and OMNIA Partners’ commitment to bringing industry-leading technology solutions to our clients, combining our strengths to ensure our communities’ SLED organizations succeed.”

This is the second contract Iron Bow has been awarded by OMNIA. Last fall, the team secured their first for cyber security solutions which they continue to build upon to support state, local and education organizations in securing their workforce and sensitive data.

OMNIA Partners is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Region 4 ESC established this contract with the goal of creating a national cooperative contract for Technology Solutions, Products and Services in order to simplify procurement and offer cost savings for OMNIA Partners’ network of public sector agencies. For more information on OMNIA and Iron Bow visit https://www.omniapartners.com/publicsector/suppliers/iron-bow-technologies/overview.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities. Working with government, commercial and healthcare clients, Iron Bow brings a depth of technical expertise as well as domain and market knowledge to deliver the right solution to achieve desired business outcomes. Iron Bow partners with clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with their mission. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners ensures clients implement appropriate cutting edge technology in support of objectives. Iron Bow was recently named on CRN’s 2021 Tech Elite 250 and one of the largest government technology contractors in greater D.C. by the Washington Business Journal multiple years in a row.