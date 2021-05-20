Charlotte Knights Select Appetize to Enable Cashless Environment at Truist Field

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appetize, a leading digital and mobile commerce platform, has been selected by Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, to power all concessions with cloud ordering technology and a fully cashless experience. Starting with the 2021 spring season, guests at the 10,200-seat Minor League Baseball ballpark — home to the Charlotte Knights — will order and pay for all food, beverage, and merchandise through Appetize’s contactless omnichannel platform, known to optimize the overall ordering experience with more convenient and safer transactions.

“Along with Professional Sports Catering, we partnered with Appetize to update POS systems in the fall of 2019,” says Dan Rajkowski, Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Knights. “Our previous system was outdated, and Appetize was able to provide all the hardware and services we were looking for, from a state-of-the-art contactless POS system to kiosks and in-seat service. Although we weren't able to fully utilize all the services in March 2020 since baseball was temporarily suspended, the support from Appetize during that time was exceptional, and we couldn’t be more pleased with our partnership.”

For this partnership, Appetize deployed a full suite of omnichannel solutions, including point of sale software — which offers tap or scan payment options, such as Apple and Google Pay — as well as self-service kiosks, handhelds, and kitchen display systems, all proven to improve speed of service, safety, and convenience.

“We’re thrilled to power all orders and payments at Truist Field, home to the largest attended team in Minor League Baseball,” says Wayne Scarsella, EVP of Sports and Entertainment at Appetize. “Fans will experience a next-generation cashless platform that’s frictionless and convenient, so they can spend more time enjoying the games. Appetize has now helped 27 Minor League Baseball stadiums open this season and we’re incredibly proud to now have Charlotte Knights as part of the family.”

Improved guest experiences at Truist Field are powered by Appetize’s next-generation cloud technology, including its signature Activate software, which allows devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers, and service modes, as well as Integrate, the platform for stored value, inventory and ticketing. Management and staff also have access to Connect, a web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, giving Truist Field a real-time management, reporting, and analytics platform that can be accessed anywhere, anytime.

Charlotte Knights hosted its Opening Day on May 4, 2021, the first time the team played a home game since August 28, 2019.

Truist Field will host games at 25 percent capacity for the month of May, as per state guidelines.

Appetize’s integration comes at a time when there’s been an increased demand for contactless payments and mobile ordering at stadiums and arenas across the U.S. As more venues focus on safety and convenience for staff and customers, they’re upgrading their point of sale with digital cloud solutions to optimize on-premise experiences.

About Appetize

Launched in 2011, Appetize powers food, beverage, and retail transactions for the world’s highest volume businesses—including sports and entertainment venues, theme parks, multi-unit restaurants, education campuses, and travel and leisure companies—through its advanced, fully cloud-based solutions.

Specializing in contactless payments, mobile ordering, and menu management, Appetize’s enterprise commerce platform includes point of sale terminals, self-service kiosks, handheld devices, online ordering, mobile web, and API integrations, as well as powerful management tools to control operations.

About Truist Field

Opened in March 2014 as the home stadium to the Charlotte Knights, Truist Field is a 10,200-seat ballpark located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Formerly BB&T Ballpark, the stadium was renamed to Truist Field in June 2020 and was completely rebranded, from the video board to staff apparel. For more information, visit MiLB.com.

