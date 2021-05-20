Global Digital Customer Experience Leader TELUS International Deploys Verint Workforce Engagement on Google Cloud’s Platform Worldwide

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engage21 — Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced TELUS International has upgraded to the newest version of Verint Workforce Engagement, part of the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform* deployed on Google Cloud’s platform.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. Fueling all stages of company growth, the company partners with brands from high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

The selection and implementation of Verint Workforce Engagement is the latest development in the two companies’ long-term partnership. The deployment supports approximately 30,000 of TELUS International’s team members and will also be offered to TELUS International’s clients worldwide as a next-generation workforce engagement and customer experience platform.

Verint Workforce Engagement enables organizations to empower their teams to engage more effectively with customers. Through improved forecasting and scheduling, knowledge sharing, quality assurance and process management, organizations gain new opportunities to improve the customer experience, reduce costs and drive revenue.

Leveraging the latest release from Verint, TELUS International will supercharge team member and customer engagement through deep analytics and insights delivered via a combination of key capabilities and modern user interfaces.

The implementation was completed quickly and remotely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. TELUS International and Verint teams were able to deploy and upgrade the Verint suite on Google Cloud’s platform within three months, significantly reducing the deployment time required for on-premises solution deployment four-to-five-fold. Leveraging Google Cloud’s platform, TELUS International will benefit through inherent security, scalability, and IT simplification; moving forward, the company will be able to gain seamless access to software updates in real-time, worldwide.

“Verint is proud to partner with TELUS International and Google Cloud – we are also committed to support all varieties of cloud deployments and cloud environments, providing our customers with maximum flexibility to choose the environment that works best for their needs,” says Verint’s John Bourne, SVP, global channels and alliances. “With Verint Workforce Engagement and Google Cloud, TELUS International has a world-class customer engagement platform to empower the remote and globally distributed workforce to support exceptional customer experiences, while gaining real-time insight into business operations for adjustment as needed to meet today’s ever-changing demands both within contact centers and throughout the enterprise.”

“Leveraging Verint Workforce Engagement on Google Cloud’s platform simplifies team member effort to help empower the delivery of exceptional customer experiences,” said Katy Elder, manager of Verint Global IT engineering, TELUS International. “The result is improved employee engagement and readiness, reduced compliance risks, and the ability to make customer interactions more effective. For example, with Verint operating on Google Cloud, we can quickly obtain information on customer interactions, regardless of channel, and run engagement analysis for detailed views of customer inquiries, enabling us to quickly isolate issues and provide personalized levels of support.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

*TELUS International’s latest investment in Verint solutions was in January 2020.

