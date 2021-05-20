A Time to Celebrate the Students! Idaho Technical Career Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward

MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year like no other, Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), an online public school serving 9-12 grade students throughout the state since 2014, will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on May 21 beginning at 2 pm.

The virtual ceremony will be streamed live via Idaho Technical Career Academy’s Facebook page.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, ITCA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said ITCA Head of School Monti Pittman. “And not only did our students stay the course, but they also earned valuable career training that will put the far ahead of their peers at the next level, in whatever path they choose.”

This year, ITCA will graduate 47 students with 3 students graduating a year early. Additionally, 41 dual credit courses were taken, and 36 Technical Certificates were earned. Kacy Youmans is ITCA’s 2021 valedictorian and plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall. The Salutatorians are Braden Christensen and Elijah Lopez.

“This year was a whole new kind of struggle and we all couldn’t have gone through it without the continued support of our teachers at ITCA,” said Kacy. “I’ll forever be grateful that they helped me move onto the next level of my education.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ITCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Technical Career Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 21st, 2021, 2 PM, Link can be found here.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

