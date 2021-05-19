Sierra Space Signs In-Space Manufacturing Agreement with Redwire

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Space, the new commercial space subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), today announced the signing of a joint agreement with Redwire aimed at leveraging Sierra Space capabilities for a range of in-space services and manufacturing. The memorandum of understanding ("MOU") in the emerging In-Space Manufacturing (ISM) industry is among new commercial agreements for Sierra Space across multiple industries – including space-enabled manufacturing, biopharma research, on-orbit satellite servicing assembly and manufacturing, and microgravity research. SNC announced earlier this month the transition of its space business to Sierra Space, a new commercial space company.

By moving manufacturing and production into a microgravity environment, ISM offers efficiencies and capabilities not possible with terrestrial-based manufacturing methods. New Sierra Space partnerships hint at the exciting commercial potential of ISM, which can be leveraged to transform industries both on Earth and in space.

“The market demand for a ‘space-as-a-service’ business model, offering space transportation, destinations and infrastructure, is truly exciting. We provide the versatility and affordability that allow ISM companies to scale operations in the new space economy,” said Eren Ozmen, President and owner of SNC. “The Sierra Space LIFE™ habitat provides an integrated, flexible and expandable workspace for the many industries – including manufacturing – that can benefit from zero gravity.”

ISM companies can utilize a LIFE habitat module, which at 27-feet in diameter is equivalent to three-stories of workspace in space, to host their research, development and manufacturing operations. Alternatively, they can dock their own modules to a multi-habitat configuration of a Sierra Space commercial space station and utilize only its services, such as power, communications, environmental control and transportation.

“The companies and countries that master microgravity R&D and manufacturing will be the economic leaders of tomorrow,” said Mike Gold, who, last month, left his position at NASA as Associate Administrator for Policy and Partnerships to join Redwire as the company’s Executive Vice President of Civil Space Business Development and External Affairs. “By utilizing expandable habitat technology Sierra Space is offering a robust capability that will bolster and accelerate the substantial technological benefits of in-space manufacturing that Redwire Space is leading.”

Sierra Space recently announced plans for the first free-flying commercial space station in low-Earth orbit that includes multiple LIFE habitats and docking ports for Dream Chaser® spaceplanes and other visiting vehicles and modules. The space station is modular, flexible and provides a large environment for living and working and open to industries like pharmaceuticals, space tourism and agriculture.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a new independent commercial space company, created from the space capabilities of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC). Leveraging breakthrough technologies including the Dream Chaser® spaceplane and expandable LIFE™ habitat, Sierra Space builds and delivers the future of space transportation, destinations and infrastructure for LEO commercialization. Its turnkey, space-as-a-service solutions are modular, scalable and reusable, opening space to new participants globally. With 30+ years of proven spaceflight heritage, Sierra Space has provided more than 4,000 systems, subsystems and components to customers worldwide, and participated in more than 500 missions to space, including to Mars. Sierra Space is a subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, SNC is a trusted leader in engineering answers to the world's toughest challenges, through customer-focused technologies and best-of-breed integrations in aerospace and defense and national security space. For nearly 60 years, SNC technology has delivered state-of-the-art civil, military and commercial solutions. SNC has received numerous awards and distinctions in innovation, customer satisfaction and leadership, including being named a US Best Managed Company for two consecutive years. In spring 2021, SNC announced the transition of its Space Systems business area to an independent commercial space company, Sierra Space.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. On March 25, 2021, Redwire announced its intention to go public via a merger with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (GNPK). For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.