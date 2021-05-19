AdvoCare International Becomes Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series

RICHARDSON, TEXAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, has announced that AdvoCare Spark® will be the official energy drink for the Rock ’n’ Roll® Running Series in multi-year sponsorship. The newly re-imagined Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series will host several live events in 2021, beginning with Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Seattle this August.

As the official energy drink sponsor, AdvoCare will be on site at each of the races to offer samples of its best-selling Spark® flavors to running series participants and their supporters. AdvoCare Spark® is an energy drink supplement that is nutritionally advanced with vitamins and amino acids. It is also sugar-free, provides a quick caffeine boost, and helps you stay focused and alert.

“So many of our friends and customers enjoy running for their daily exercise, that joining in partnership with Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is an exciting and natural fit for us,” shared Patrick Wright, chief executive officer for AdvoCare. “We are excited to be involved and introduce our products to new audiences who also look for ways to feel and perform better every day. I know we have missed running at Rock ‘n’ Roll events during the past year and look forward to running as a community again.”

Along with Rock ‘n’ Roll Seattle, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will host races throughout the U.S. in locations such as Virginia Beach, San Jose, San Diego, Savannah, Washington, DC, San Antonio and Nashville in 2021. In addition, AdvoCare will join the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll® Virtual Running Club™ (VRC™) for the AdvoCare Spark® Energy Challenge, a 13-mile virtual running or walking challenge from June 7-13. Registration will open to the public on the platform at app.runrocknrollvr.com/en/challenges beginning Wednesday, May 19.

For more information about AdvoCare Spark®, check out AdvoCare’s website. To sign up for a Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, visit www.runrocknroll.com/.

About AdvoCare International, LLC.

At AdvoCare, We Build Champions® through physical and financial wellness. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. In addition, AdvoCare empowers Independent Distributors with an industry-leading business opportunity and world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.

About Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

The Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series is the world’s largest running series taking part in destination locations around the world every year. Established in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekend kicks off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an entertaining finish-line festival featuring some of the biggest names in music, with past performances including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, O.A.R. Aloe Blacc, Pitbull, Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Fitz and the Tantrums, the Goo Goo Dolls and Bret Michaels. Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.

About Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running Club

The Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll® Virtual Running Club™ (VRC™) is both a web-based platform and mobile application allowing runners from around the world to engage, connect, earn rewards, and compete in Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running™ (VR™) Series events with a distance for everyone. Since its launch in April of 2020, the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll VRC continues to see thousands of runners and walkers engage on the platform and find their virtual start line each week, bringing the global running community together. Additional details about the Rock ‘n’ Roll VRC platform can be found at www.runrocknrollvr.com.