City of East Providence, RI Signs New 10-Year Agreement With SUEZ

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City Council of East Providence, RI authorized Mayor Bob DaSilva to sign a 10-year contract renewal earlier this month with SUEZ valued at $49.8 Million. Under the new contract, SUEZ will be required to make $1 Million in capital improvements per year, as well as resolve odor issues that have affected the community due to the proximity of the plant to residential properties. As the contract operator for the City’s sewer treatment plant in Riverside, SUEZ will also invest in new technology that will protect the community from sewer overflows and enhance compliance measures for the City of East Providence.

SUEZ began its partnership with the City of East Providence in April 2010. This new contract, which will backdate to May 1, 2021 will continue to provide best in class service and resources to the 50,000 residents throughout East Providence and Barrington, RI, while saving $2.5 Million in taxpayer dollars.

“The City of East Providence looks forward to continuing our relationship with SUEZ,” said Mayor Bob DaSilva. “I also look forward to seeing the state-of-the-art technology investments in action and the benefits it will bring to our day-to-day lives.”

The technology referenced by Mayor DaSilva is an industry-leading tool that uses acoustic inspection to detect sewer and stormwater collection system blockages in real-time before they cause overflows. The results have been outstanding for other communities serviced by SUEZ. In Bayonne, NJ, the company reduced sewer blockages by 70 percent from 56 to 17 in one year. In Nassau County, NY, where SUEZ manages the county’s 3,000-mile collection system, the results have been just as striking – a 71 percent reduction in sewer blockages in the first five years of the company’s acoustic inspection campaign.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the City of East Providence and bring innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the community,” said Nadine Leslie, CEO, SUEZ North America. “Our goal is always to put our customers first in every decision we make as it pertains to a sustainable environment. This new agreement is a reflection of the community’s needs and our dedication to continue to improve their system.”

In addition to integrating the acoustic inspection tool into the daily operations, the new agreement includes the construction of primary clarifier covers, including enhanced odor control technology. The new contract comes at a cost savings to the City without compromising critical compliance efforts needed to maintain environmental health and safety for the community.

SUEZ provides water and wastewater services to approximately 260,000 customers throughout Rhode Island including East Providence, Newport, Pawtucket, Warren, Woonsocket, Narragansett and South Kingstown.

About SUEZ North America:

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 2,800 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to nearly 7 million people on a daily basis; treats 560 million gallons of water and over 460 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 6,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2020 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ:

Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment’s natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities’ and industries’ resource management through “smart” cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €17,2 billion in 2020.

