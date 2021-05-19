Susan G. Komen and Amgen to Help People Understand and Monitor Breast and Bone Health

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today unveiled a new integrated campaign, in partnership with Amgen, to educate the breast cancer community about the link between breast and bone health, providing useful information for women of all ages and stages of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer treatment can affect bone health, and it is one of main areas where breast cancers spread when they metastasize. Yet no matter your age, health or breast cancer diagnosis, your bone health may also be at risk,” said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. “Women have long known that it is important to understand what is normal for their breast health and to talk to their doctor if they notice any changes. Women need to include their bones in this moment of vigilance.”

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage IV breast cancer, is when the breast cancer spreads beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body, often the bones. When breast cancer cells spread to the bones, lesions can occur that cause the bones to break easily and may result in spinal cord compression. Research shows that 70 percent of women with bone metastasis will have a skeletal related event within two years of diagnoses. All of these skeletal complications can lead to chronic pain and the loss of mobility.

Through a mixture of facts and personal storytelling, the integrated campaign will drive people to komen.org/breast-and-bone-health, where women will be provided useful information about their breast and bone health, including:

Questions to ask your doctor about metastatic breast cancer and bone protection

How to protect bones from fractures and other problems, including through diet

What treatments may negatively impact bone health

What drugs are available to improve bone density

Amgen also provides additional information for people living with metastatic breast cancer on its website – Let’s Talk Bone Mets.

Together, the two organizations seek to inspire people to learn more about their breast and bone health and become empowered to monitor their health and have constructive conversations with their health care teams.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.