ProAmpac nennt Vertrag über mehrere Millionen und Jahre mit C&D Foods eine ‚Partnerschaft‘ für Innovationen im Verpackungsbereich und Unternehmenswachstum in Irland und Europa

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP: In County Donegal, Ireland, for May 17, 2021 announcement of the new contract establishing ProAmpac as the strategic supplier of flexible packaging for C&D Foods, the pet food division of ABP Food Group are (l to r) John McDermott, Operations Director, ProAmpac; Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine; and Colm Dore, Managing Director, C&D Foods. (Photo: Business Wire)