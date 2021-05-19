State Fund Begins Construction of Extensive Sustainability and Solar Energy Program Designed by ENGIE North America and JLL

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund), California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, today announced that construction has begun on an extensive sustainability and solar energy program that includes solar, electric vehicle charging stations and energy storage at seven locations throughout California. Designed and constructed by ENGIE North America, through its affiliate ENGIE Services U.S. Inc., and JLL, State Fund will install 9.8 MW of solar, 2 MW/4.3 MWh of energy storage and 150 Level II and DC charging stations, offsetting nearly 230,000 metric tons of green-house-gas emissions over a 20-year period and saving nearly $65,000,000 in energy costs over the life of the project.

“Breaking ground on this project is a huge step forward in our drive to reduce our use of fossil fuels, limit the load we place on local and statewide electrical grids, and improve air quality throughout California,” said Andreas Acker, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at State Fund. “Increasing our efforts and investments around sustainability initiatives will bring a number of benefits to our customers, employees, and California as a whole.”

The State Fund construction sites are located in Vacaville, Pleasanton, Redding, Fresno, Bakersfield, Sacramento and Riverside. The portfolio of solar projects is projected to produce 311 GWh over 20 years, enough to power more than 26,500 homes, and provide a reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent to taking 47,000 gas vehicles off the road.

“In addition to supporting State Fund’s greater environmental strategy, the construction helps the California economy during this critical time for recovery after the pandemic,” said Courtney Jenkins, General Manager and Vice President for Cities & Communities at ENGIE North America. “State Fund is truly a partner that aligns with ENGIE’s mission to help our customers decarbonize and optimize energy use.”

State Fund’s EV charging stations will be available to its employees and used by the company’s fleet vehicles. State Fund’s fleet currently includes eight battery electric vehicles, three of which are new long-range BEVs that allow employees to travel between State Fund locations while lowering their reliance on fossil fuels.

“JLL is proud to play an active role in initiatives that support adoption of renewable and sustainable energy like State Fund’s, a trend whose adoption is quickly accelerating,” said Kyle Goehring, Executive Vice President, JLL Clean Energy Solutions. “As a global company, we have an inherent responsibility to drive sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts. We embrace technology to meet the needs of today and opportunities of tomorrow.”

