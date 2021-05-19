Jeunesse E·VŌK Aqua Serene Named Best New Fragrance

E·VŌK Aqua Serene is an aromatic floral fragrance that melds carefully curated pure French lavender essential oil with comforting musk notes of amber and cedar. The scent is enhanced with an innovative Phytogaia® accord that has the power to bring scientifically proven benefits such as helping one to feel an array of emotions. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E·VŌK Aqua Serene™, an inventive new fragrance from Jeunesse, has garnered international beauty industry accolades, being named Best New Fragrance in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards.

The Pure Beauty Global Awards recognize the best of the best in international beauty products. With incredibly high standards, a panel of beauty experts carefully evaluated entries shortlisted in several categories to determine which products they felt represented the newest innovations in the industry. Products were judged on usability, effectiveness, unique selling points, packaging, functionality, and innovation. The judging panel consisted of an array of international beauty experts, manufacturing and supply professionals, retailers and beauty buyers.

“We are incredibly honored that E·VŌK Aqua Serene has been selected as the Pure Beauty Global Awards’ 2021 Best New Fragrance,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “The fragrance was developed by combining the latest in the science of scent with the age-old art of perfumery to create a truly innovative fragrance with the potential to positively impact emotional well-being.”

E·VŌK Aqua Serene is an aromatic floral fragrance that melds carefully curated pure French lavender essential oil with comforting musk notes of amber and cedar. The scent is enhanced with an innovative Phytogaia® accord that mimics the composition of nature’s phytoncides — protective organic substances emitted by plants and trees that have the power to bring scientifically proven benefits to human beings, such as helping one to feel an array of emotions.

Using the science of phytoncides, this vegan and cruelty-free fragrance promotes feelings of renewal and balance, fostering a sense of well-being through the power of scent.

E·VŌK Aqua Serene was revealed as the Best New Fragrance at the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards virtual ceremony, which was broadcast from London on May 12. View the full list of winners here.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, back-office support, and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.