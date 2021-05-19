Former Real Housewife of Miami, Celebrity Chef, Author & Entrepreneur Ana Quincoces to Open Skinny Latina Kitchen & Market, a Quick Service Restaurant in Coral Gables With Entrepreneur, Marcus Lemonis

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ana Quincoces is best known for her participation in Bravo’s Real Housewives of Miami, Food Network Star, and CNBC’s The Profit. The lawyer turned TV personality, turned entrepreneur has parlayed her platform into a thriving business including her line of Skinny Latina sauces and marinades which are now available at Walmart, Publix, The Fresh Market, Whole Foods, Milam’s Market and others.

In 2019, Ana sought the help of investor, businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis to scale her line of Skinny Latina sauces. Ana appeared on Season 7 of CNBC’s The Profit where Marcus dished out his trademark tough love insisting on a rebrand of her “clip art labels,” a focus group, and an investor meeting at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables where a group of business students surprised Ana – grilling her about her business plan and the now infamous “numbers.” Ana resisted at first and did more than her fair share of crying in the episode, but wisely chose to “Trust the Process.” That decision is paying off in spades.

Today, Ana and Marcus are partners in both the Skinny Latina sauce line and the first Skinny Latina Kitchen & Market - a quick service restaurant slated to open late this year.

“I believe in Ana’s business vision and her determination,” said Lemonis. “Since the first time we met, we’ve been seeking ways to grow and foster economic empowerment and I am so excited to see the restaurant open and serve the community.”

Ana believes that “Skinny Latina sauces belong in ‘every cupboard in America.’” With this new venture, Skinny Latina will be one step closer to becoming a household name.

She added, “The Profit is perhaps the toughest thing I’ve ever done. I had to leave my comfort zone and face my fears in earnest. I have learned more from Marcus in this short time than in my 7 years of college and law school combined. And not just business lessons, but life lessons as well." Her favorite advice: Don’t do what is easy, do what is right. "This tidbit of wisdom has served me well in both business and life in general.

“I am so grateful and excited for this opportunity. It’s a natural next step for Skinny Latina. The restaurant will be a great place for more people to learn what they can accomplish with these magic sauces in their own kitchens,” said Quincoces.

Skinny Latina Kitchen & Market is expected to open late this year at 2626 Ponce De Leon in downtown Coral Gables.

For more information, visit www.anaq.com

Instagram: @AnaQooks & @OfficialSkinnyLatina

Twitter: @OfficialAnaQ

