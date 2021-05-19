PIC Group Awarded O&M Services Agreement for the First Utility Scale Waste to Energy Power Plant in the Philippines

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation has awarded PIC Group the Operation and Maintenance Agreement (O&M Agreement), effective December 2020, for the operation and maintenance of the first utility scale Waste to Energy (WtE) power generation plant in the Philippines located in Barangay Sapang Balen Mabalacat City, Philippines. Under the terms of the O&M Agreement, valued at more than $60 million, PIC Group will provide mobilization, full care and custody operations and maintenance services of the 12MW Waste to Energy Power Plant through 2035.

“Being the first utility scale Waste to Energy plant in Philippines, Green Atom wanted a well-established and experienced Operation and Maintenance company with a proven yet versatile set of O&M Management Systems, Programs and Standards,” said Rex Recarro, President at Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation. “PIC Group has this along with a successful record of nationalized staffing and knowledge transfer.”

“PIC Group’s O&M services comprise unique, systemic programs for long-term Operation and Maintenance Services of the facilities,” said Frank Avery, President and CEO at PIC Group. “This includes remote monitoring of the plant equipment’s performance on a continuous basis, to ensure that we exceed the owner’s expectations.” PIC Group’s approach to O&M services ensures consistent and reliable operations while enabling Green Atom to achieve the maximum financial and operational goals, to include compliance, performance, and commercial management, while reducing operational risk.

About Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation

Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of Rublou Inc, was established in February 2015 through the collaboration of incorporators who share the same passion, advocacy and aspiration in the development of Renewable Energy Power Plants in the Philippines and elsewhere in the world.

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries.

PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP).

(www.picgroupinc.com)

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.