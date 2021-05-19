Lineage Logistics Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with Professional Golfer Justin Thomas

Lineage Logistics today announced its multi-year sponsorship of professional golfer Justin Thomas. As part of Lineage’s sponsorship, Thomas will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments and associated public events, and Lineage will commit $100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced its multi-year sponsorship of professional golfer Justin Thomas.

As part of Lineage’s sponsorship, Thomas will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments and associated public events, and Lineage will commit $100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation and its associated charities through donations as well as event support.

“I am thrilled to welcome Justin to the Lineage family,” said Kevin Marchetti, Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage and Co-Founder of Bay Grove, which founded and manages Lineage. “Like Lineage, Justin is young, dynamic and at the top of his game, and we share a strong commitment to going above and beyond to give back to our communities. I am confident in the positive impact we can make together through our partnership.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for Lineage’s support and belief in me at this exciting time in my career,” said Thomas. “Understanding Lineage’s purpose to help feed the world and its deep ties to family businesses resonated with me personally. I look forward to achieving big things in our partnership on and off the golf course in the years ahead.”

Currently second in the Official World Golf Ranking, Thomas is one of the most accomplished and popular golfers on the PGA TOUR. At just 28 years old, he has won the PGA Championship, a FedExCup as well as THE PLAYERS Championship. Joining legends Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Tiger Woods, Thomas is one of only four players in PGA TOUR history with 14 victories before turning 28.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. Its global network consists of over 350 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity and spanning 15 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)