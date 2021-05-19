AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited (Republic Insurance) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Republic Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The negative Long-Term ICR outlook reflects AM Best’s concern over the impact the Caribbean economy could have on Republic Insurance, along with its banking parent, Republic Financial Holdings, Limited. The operating performance of Republic Insurance is highly correlated to loan demand at its parent, which remains uncertain as the Caribbean progresses through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

